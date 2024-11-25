Angelina Jolie must have a thing for Paris. After starring in Pablo Larraín’s Maria as opera legend Maria Callas, she’ll return to the city for an upcoming project, Stitches. Set to be directed by Alice Winocour, the film is, as the name might suggest, a high fashion drama.

From plot details to cast updates, here’s everything to know about Stitches, below.

What is the plot of Stitches?

According to Variety, Stitches is “set in the world of high fashion and unfolds in Paris” and follows “three women whose lives will collide during Fashion Week.” While not much else is known about the film, expect plenty of high-power drama and equally as high-powered fashion.

Stitches is Winocour’s first official English language directorial effort. It will be shot in English and French, similar to Winocour’s previous film, Proxima, which starred Eva Green and Sandra Hüller.

Who is in the cast of Stitches?

So far, Jolie is the only name attached to the project. The Oscar winner will lead the film as one of the three women whose stories overlap during Fashion Week. Likely, Jolie’s character will have a profession that is somehow related to the industry.

Jolie is no stranger to tapping into the fashion world with her acting roles. She played the supermodel Gia Carangi in the 1998 TV film Gia.

Does Stitches have a release date?

Stitches does not have a release date but reportedly began production in November 2024.