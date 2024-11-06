Stranger Things fans have reason to celebrate. Today, November 6, Netflix announced that the series’s highly-anticipated fifth and final season will debut in 2025—not 2026, as had previously been rumored. The news was shared on “Stranger Things Day”—the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was abducted into the upside down—alongside a short teaser revealing the season’s episode titles.

The episodes are listed as follows: “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing of _____,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape From Camazot,” “The Bridge,” and “The Rightside Up.” Of course, there’s a bit of suspense behind the second episode (who exactly is vanishing?) but there are some clues as to how the the rest of season will pan out.

What is the plot of Stranger Things season five?

The teaser confirmed that the fifth season will pick up “in the fall of 1987,” jumping well over a year from the spring of 1986 when season four concluded. Viewers will remember that the penultimate season concluded with a feature film-length episode (almost two and a half hours long) that saw Vecna emerge as a major villain as he opened a gate to the Upside Down.

The cast and crew have largely remained tight-lipped about how the final season will pan out. However during a recent interview, David Harbour (Jim) teased an emotional ending to the series. “The end of this episode when we were reading it—just us reading it—about halfway through, people started crying,” he said. “Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people.”

Who is in the Stranger Things season five cast?

Principal cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Harbour, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink, and Charlie Heaton will return for the fifth and final season. New additions include Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and 1980s icon Linda Hamilton.

When will Stranger Things season five be released?

Stranger Things season five will be available to stream via Netflix sometime in 2025.

In August 2024, Winona Ryder confirmed that filming would conclude at the end of the year—so fans will likely have to wait a few months into 2025 until they can stream the show.