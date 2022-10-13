It was no surprise when HBO renewed Succession for a fourth season just a week into season three last year. The show has been a hit from the jump, pulling in audiences with its quick-witted dialogue, characters you love to hate, and enough meme fodder to occupy Twitter for hours at a time. Plus, the series is an award show darling that has dominated at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards over the past three years. Likely, season four won’t be any different, and considering the cliff hanger that ended season three last December, fans are itching to get Succession back on TV so they can find out what’s going to happen to the Roy family and their company, Waystar Royco. Unfortunately, we will still have to wait a bit before we’re reunited with our favorite dysfunctional clan, but in the meantime, here’s everything we know about Succession season four.

What will Succession season four be about?

As a reminder, season three ended at Caroline’s wedding in Italy, with Logan Roy about to sell the company to the CEO of the streaming platform GoJo, Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). After months of fighting, Kendall reunited with his sibling in an attempt to stop their dad from making the deal and effectively cutting them out of the company. Before they could do it, however, Tom Wambsgans betrayed his wife, Shiv, and told Logan about the kids’ plan, leaving Kendall, Roman, and Shiv defeated and abandoned by their father.

Season four will more or less pickup where three left off, with the sale of Waystar Royco to Matsson. According to a synopsis from HBO, “The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed.” Per usual, “a power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Who will be in Succession season four?

All the main players are set to return for the fourth season, including Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch, and J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman. Skarsgård will also be coming back as Matsson as the sale to GoJo continues to move forward. Unfortunately, the other major guest star of season three, Adrien Brody, seemingly won’t be back for another round. He revealed to W that he never got the call to return. “I don’t think, it is in the cards,” he said. “You never know, but I think I would’ve heard from them by now.”

Where is Succession season four set?

Of course, the majority of season four will be set in New York City, per usual, though the Roys will be traveling a bit as well. Almost every season so far has included a family vacation of some sort and Variety just revealed that production is currently underway in western Norway. Apparently, Matsson invites the Roys to visit his home country as the sale of Waystar inches closer. “Norway is a glorious, natural setting,” said producer Scott Ferguson. “It immediately seemed like a perfect place for a family gathering in the series. We studied different countries, but we realized Norway just has this exceptional landscape—like nowhere else in the world.” The trip will also allow the show to dive into Matsson’s story more, as he remained mostly just a side character after his initial introduction last season.

When will Succession season four premiere?

The new season will premiere on HBO (and HBO Max) in 2023. As of now, though, we don’t know exactly when next year we will be reunited with the Roys.