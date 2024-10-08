Following the success of her creepy nun flick Immaculate, Sydney Sweeney is once again getting back into the thriller genre with her latest project: The Housemaid. The whodunit murder mystery, directed by Paul Feig, is a film adaptation of Freida McFadden’s 2022 best-selling name of the same name.

Sweeney will play Millie Calloway, a young woman who has recently been paroled from prison and takes up a job as a housemaid for a wealthy couple Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (assumably yet to be cast). Feig, known for his work on Bridesmaids and A Simple Favor, will work from a script being adapted by Rebecca Sonnenshine. Sweeney will serve as an executive producer alongside Alex Young and McFadden. This marks the latest project in Sweeney’s growing list of producer credits. She also worked on Immaculate and Anyone But You and will produce and star in the unnamed biopic of boxer Christy Martin.

What is the plot of The Housemaid?

McFadden’s psychological domestic thriller follows Millie (Sweeney) as she takes a job as a live-in maid to the wealthy Winchester family. “Every day I clean the Winchesters’ beautiful house top to bottom,” a synopsis of the novel reads. “I try to ignore how Nina makes a mess just to watch me clean it up. How she tells strange lies about her own daughter. And how her husband Andrew seems more broken every day.”

The story begins to unravel as Millie, who was recently released from jail, starts to discover the Winchester’s metaphorical skeletons while also grappling with her speckled past. According to the official logline, “Millie soon learns the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.”

Who is in the cast of The Housemaid?

Sweeney and Seyfried are the only confirmed members of The Housemaid. However, more names are sure to follow as the novel features a large cast of characters including Nina’s husband Andrew, a landscaper, detective, and more.

Does The Housemaid have a release date?

The Housemaid is yet to begin production.