New photos from the set of Madame Web are painting a cartoonish and campy picture of what can be expected from the upcoming entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. The film’s star, Dakota Johnson, was accompanied by Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, whose outfit has a very strong “Velma from Scooby Doo” vibe. While Johnson is the titular Miss Web, other cast members have not had their characters announced. The only thing to go off is their outfits, and what an outfit this is:

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Sweeney was costumed in a schoolgirl skirt with knee high black socks and chunky leather shoes. On top, she was wearing a beige shirt with black trim along the collar and buttons, and a loose gray hoodie that, for once, did nothing to show off her figure. She was carrying a black bag over shoulder and wearing a pair of red-rimmed eyeglasses. But the real star of the show was the orange wig that makes the viewer assume she must be someone very specific. But who?

Johnson’s outfit held more clues. The 50 Shades star was in jeans, a black t-shirt, and a long red leather jacket. As with everything in the Marvel universe and the Spider-verse in particular, Madame Web has many iterations. The jacket indicates Johnson is playing the Madame Web known as Julia Carpenter in the comic book series, according to Just Jared.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

And is that extra in the background carrying a Blockbuster bag? We’ve either got a time traveler or the film is set in the 1990s.

The flick is slated to be released in 2024, but there’s still not much known about the storyline publicly. These shots were mostly of Johnson and Sweeney in New York City’s Grand Central Station, but there were also some photos of a scene where they’re running out of a subway station with co-stars Isabela Merced and Celeste O’Connor.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Whatever Madame Web is up to in NYC, it’s urgent.