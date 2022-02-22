Yes, Sydney Sweeney is Also Trained in Mixed Martial Arts

The more the world falls in love with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, the more we get to learn about her. At first glance, the actress is your typical Hollywood starlet, breaking into the industry thanks to her buzzy TV show, good looks, and impressive acting skills. But there’s so much more to know about Sweeney. Before her life in Los Angeles began, she was just a small town girl in Spokane, Washington, who spent her time with her parents and brother, and training in mixed martial arts.

Yes, not only is Sweeney a successful car mechanic, a fact that came to light when fans found the actress’ secret TikTok last month, but she’s also an MMA fighter, and apparently a pretty good one at that. Sweeney revealed to Marie Claire back in 2018 that she started practicing the sport when she was 14, and competed in her first competition at 18.

“It was a grappling competition against all guys a weight category above me, and I got first place,” she said. “Those guys were probably saying, ‘Oh, we didn’t want to hurt her,’ but they were definitely trying. Everyone broke a sweat!”

When she visited The Kelly Clarkson show last year, Sweeney revealed she can thank her parents for her many interests. "My mom and my dad would tell me to try and fall in love with as many things as possible,” she said, and she took that advice and got involved in the world of MMA to the point where she even got the opportunity to train with some of Ronda Rousey’s senseis. “[I was] like very into it.”

Unfortunately, her acting career has gotten in the way of her MMA training. Sweeney confided in Kelly Clarkson that she often isn’t allowed to practice while she’s working. “Unfortunately, you sign a little piece of paper that says you’re not to do X, Y, and Z and I am all of X, Y, and Z,” she coyly explained. It seems like, right now, though, Sweeney is not working on a project, or at least, she has gotten permission to pick up the hobby again. On Tuesday, the actress shared a post on Instagram featuring a compilation video of her training. “Missed this,” she captioned the post showing off her MMA skills, and begging the question, what can’t Sydney Sweeney do?