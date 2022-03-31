While some actors may shy away from discussing the nude work they’ve done for shows and movies, Sydney Sweeney has been very outspoken about her decision to bare it all for her show, Euphoria, always willing to discuss the double standards inherent in Hollywood attached to an actor shooting nude. And now, it’s clear where she gets this confidence from—her family. The actress just opened up about what it has been like to watch the HBO show with her aunts, uncles, and even grandparents, and their reaction may surprise you.

In a speak peek of her upcoming appearance on The Ellen Show, Sweeney revealed she invited her entire extended family to the Euphoria’s premiere without a second though. “I didn’t really think about [the nudity],” she said. “I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’” Sweeney then described the scene of her family all sitting next to each other in front of “a ginormous screen” playing the show, a situation that led to Sweeney dropping to the floor, seemingly in embarrassment.

Despite that, Sweeney’s family is very supportive of her work and her choices. In fact, her grandparents had the best compliment for their granddaughter following the screening. “They said I have the best tits in Hollywood,” Sweeney said, revealing that her grandma was actually in Ellen’s audience during the actress’ appearance on the daytime talk show, and Grandma Sweeney seemed more than happy to confirm the sentiment.

While, of course, Sweeney’s grandparents may be a little bias, who are we to disagree?