Taraji P. Henson’s Time Is Now

It doesn’t matter how familiar you might be with Alice Walker’s seminal novel, The Color Purple; its 1985 film adaptation, directed by Steven Spielberg; or even the Broadway show, because according to Taraji P. Henson, the latest movie musical, directed by Blitz Bazawule, offers something different. “We've reimagined it, and we are passing it to another generation,” the actor tells W’s editor-at-large, Lynn Hirschberg. “And 30 years from now, they will reimagine another part of this magical universe.” In the newest iteration of the renowned coming-of-age drama, Henson plays Shug, the entrancing jazz singer who develops a complicated relationship with Fantasia Barrino’s Celie. Here, the 53-year-old discusses why she was destined to be involved in the film and her Virgo tendencies.

How did The Color Purple come into your life?

I got a call from my manager that I was being tapped for Shug Avery, and I said, “For what?” And he said, “For The Color Purple.” I said, “But we did that already! Why are we doing it again? That’s dumb. What, Hollywood has run out of stories to tell?” And he said, “This is going to be different.” When The Color Purple became a musical and went to Broadway, I was tapped to play Shug. I turned it down because Shug belts a lot, and I knew my voice would not withstand eight shows a week. But the great thing about destiny is, if you stay focused, whatever is yours is coming to you, baby! I ran from Shug, and she came back and got me on a platform where I could really breathe life into her and love up on her. You know, my father, rest in peace, he kept telling me I would win an Oscar. So, Dad, hey—what’s happening? Can you talk to the big guy? [Laughs] The one thing my father did say to me was, “Wait until the world hears you sing.” And this was right before he passed away.

Do you sing around the house?

I'll sing around the house—in the shower, which sounds better. The acoustics help. Lately, I've been singing a little more because of all the singing I've been doing in The Color Purple. And right before I booked The Color Purple, I was Miss. Hannigan for the NBC production of Annie Live!

One of the most striking elements of The Color Purple is how female-centric it is.

I love the angle of sisterhood. Because if women stick together, we can change the world.

I think you should become a preacher.

Oh god. I am sort of ministering through my work.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Anything by Jill Scott. She's jazzy, she improvs a lot, and her register is comfortable. It sits perfectly in my throat.

What’s your favorite Halloween costume you’ve worn?

I've done Catwoman twice. I was fierce. I did the whole thing. I had a whole latex suit on. I had the latex cat eyes and ears. I had a whip. The first time I did it, it was a combination of Eartha Kitt and Michelle Pfeiffer’s portrayals.

Henson wears a Michael Kors Collection dress; Buccellati earrings and necklace; Christian Louboutin shoes.

What was your most memorable on-screen kiss?

I have to say Baby Boy, because that was the first romantic relationship on the big screen. It was quite intimate. When I know I have a scene that's difficult, I have to talk to myself the night before. I have to tell Taraji: “This is not about you. This is about this woman and her man, so I have to tie you up and put you in the closet and go let this character live.”

What is your astrological sign?

I’m a Virgo. We can be judgmental. We are perfectionists, to a fault. But if you have a Virgo friend, you have a ride-or-die for life.

