Last we saw Taylor Swift on the big screen was in Cats, a film that critics largely agreed “actually happened.” But Swift hasn’t let the negative reaction to that episode hold her back. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she’s somewhat secretly joined the expansive cast of director David O. Russell’s mysterious next film.

The film’s call sheet already included the talents of Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, and Timothy Olyphant. It also, apparently, already concluded filming earlier this year, meaning that unless Swift is being added in during post (and there’s no indication she is) she somehow found the time to already shoot her scenes.

This is both a bold step forward for the concept of “Taylor Swift, actress” while also being a return to form. In addition to Cats, Swift’s previous acting credits include The Giver and Valentine’s Day. In each role, Swift played a supporting part among a massive cast. This seems to be the case here as well. This film would also mark Swift’s first time working with the type of auteur director whose every move sets film Twitter afire.

Despite Russell’s reputation and the massive cast, surprisingly little is actually known about the film. It doesn’t even have an official title yet. All we can say for sure is that Russell is directing from his own script. A small handful of set photos captured by the paparazzi also find the actors dressed in period attire. No release date has been set either.

This marks Russell’s first film since 2015’s Joy. His previous work includes Silver Linings Playbook, I Heart Huckabees, and American Hustle. Notably, this will also be Russell’s first film without Jennifer Lawrence as part of the cast in over a decade. At least, as far as we know.