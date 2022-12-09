Taylor Swift is fully leaning into the director’s chair. Following the success of her Sadie Sink starring-short All Too Well (which some are predicting might be nominated for a Best Live Action Short Oscar), the megastar has announced she’ll be making her feature-length directorial debut.

The film will be based on an original script written by Swift herself, though little else, like plot details or a cast, are yet known. It will be produced by the Searchlight Picture, the Oscar-winning studio behind Nomadland and Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water. Del Toro and Swift have been singing each other’s praises as of late, with the latter saying she’d love to spend a day inside Del Toro’s mind.

“Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary and that astonishing body of work,” Swift said. “To have such a diverse storytelling range but somehow put your distinctive artistic fingerprint on every film.”

Del Toro recently gushed about Swift to W, saying, “She’s a very accomplished director, she’s incredibly articulate and deep about what she’s trying to do—and what she will do.”

No word on whether or not Swift has also reached out to her Cats director Tom Hooper for advice as well.

Swift has been hinting she’d like to direct more all year. “I’d love to keep taking baby steps forward,” she said during an All Too Well screening at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. “And I think that I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step. It would be committing to making a film. And I I feel like I would just absolutely love for the right opportunity to arise because I just absolutely, absolutely adore telling stories this way.”

“I think I will always want to tell human stories about human emotion. I never say never, but I can’t imagine myself filming an action sequence. If it happens one day, honestly, that’ll be funny character growth, but at this point, I could see it going in a more comedic, irreverent place. I don’t always see myself telling stories about extreme, guttural heartbreak at your most formative age that debilitates you emotionally for years and then you have to develop the scar tissue in order to move on with your life, and limp your way to your typewriter and write a novel about it. I think I’ve done that.”