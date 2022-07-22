On Thursday night, Taylor Swift got to live out her longtime fantasy of being the fourth Haim sister when the musician joined the trio onstage during the last stop of their “One More Haim” tour at the 02 Arena in London. Swift was clearly fully dedicated to the experience, immersing herself into the world of Haim by coming out in the sisters’ signature tour look to perform with the group.

Swift popped up on stage during the concert to the delight of fans and got right down to business. “You know, I heard that my girls were playing in London at the 02 and I thought, I’m going to have to see that,” she said, the audience’s cheers roaring in the background. The foursome then entered into a mashup of Swift’s song “Love Story,” and Haim’s “Gasoline.” The choice of Haim song isn’t too surprising considering the group released a remix for “Gasoline” featuring Swift last year, meaning the singer is very comfortable with the tune.

Swift fully embraced her role as the fourth Haim, opting to match the sisters on stage. Alana, Danielle, and Este have been rocking custom Louis Vuitton looks throughout the tour—double-belted, wide-leg leather pants, with a black bikini top. Luckily, they were able to procure another pair for Swift, though she did opt to wear them with a sports bra-style top instead of the bikini.

In a TikTok video posted by Swift after the concert, she poked fun at the matching looks. In the clip, the Haim girls are seen getting ready and adjusting their pants before turning around and seeing Swift doing the same thing, a song called “Copycat” playing in the background.

Swift and the sisters have been friends for awhile now, meeting about ten years ago, and likely solidifying their friendship when the group opened for Swift’s “1989” tour back in 2015. Since then, they have worked together a few times, including on “no body, no crime” from Swift’s 2020 album, evermore. While Taylor Swift has been through many iterations of her girl “squad” over the years, this may be our favorite one yet. I mean, give us matching LV leather pants any day and we’re sure to eat it up.

Get some Haim-approved leather pants: