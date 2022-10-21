Surprisingly, Taylor Swift Is Not Obsessed With Getting Married

With the release of Midnights, every single relationship Taylor Swift has ever been in is once again being dissected under a microscope. In what feels like a preemptive move, Swift addressed some of the scrutiny her current relationship with actor Joe Alwyn has been getting with the lyrics in her new song “Lavender Haze.”

“I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say/ the 1950s s–t they want from me/ I just wanna stay in that lavender haze,” she sings. “All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride/ the only kinda girl they see is a one night or a wife.”

Excellent point. While it would be a fun day of gossip and memes, Swift’s wedding is not high up on her list of priorities. She has released three albums in the last three years, is rerecording six other albums, directing short films, and hinting at directing a feature film someday. Why would she care about getting married? Just planning Easter eggs in her music videos probably sucks up 80 percent of her time.

The couple allegedly met at the Met Gala in 2016 and began dating later that year. They’ve been quite private about their relationship in general, though she has alluded to him in her music before.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Swift said directly that “Lavender Haze” was about Alwyn. She said she heard the phrase while rewatching Mad Men.

“I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool,” she said. “And it turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, If you were in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful.”

Swift added, “I guess theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud.

The singer did manage to hang in the cloud with Alwyn while working on Midnights, collaborating with him on a song titled “Sweet Nothing.”

“They said the end is coming/ Everyone’s up to something/ I find myself running home to your sweet nothings,” sings Swift. “I spy with my little tired eye/ Tiny as a firefly a pebble that we picked up last July/ Down deep inside your pocket we almost forgot it/ Does it ever miss Wicklow sometimes?”

Alwyn spent time in Ireland, and Wicklow, while filming the show Conversations With Friends, based on the novel by Sally Rooney novel. He apparently enjoyed collecting rocks while he was there with his non-wife.