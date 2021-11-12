Did Taylor Swift Channel Princess Diana's Famous ‘Revenge Dress’?

Red (Taylor’s Version) has officially hit the airwaves and Taylor Swift fans across the country are reliving their 2012 breakups and belting out the lyrics to “I Knew You Were Trouble” while their spouses turn their AirPods on “noise cancellation” in the other room so they can actually get some work done. Meanwhile, Twitter is throwing daggers at the alleged inspiration for the album, Jake Gyllenhaal, (who’s assumed to be hiding away somewhere, possibly with enough food and water to wait out the next few weeks away from the public eye). Swift, though, is on a press tour, promoting her album on every NBC vehicle that will have her. She’s the musical guest on this week’s Saturday Night Live and she spent this week making her rounds to both The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers. It was what she wore on the latter of those two shows, though, that has people talking.

While appearing on Late Night on Thursday night, Swift opted for a black off-the-shoulder mini dress from David Koma. The look is fairly simple, featuring some embellishment at the waist and a v-neckline, but it’s the silhouette that has people talking. Many on Twitter are comparing the garment to the Christina Stambolian dress Princess Diana wore after Prince Charles publicly admitted to being unfaithful in 1994. The look has become one of Diana’s most iconic, often called the “revenge dress” and it is still widely referenced today. Case in point: Taylor Swift.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

When Swift stepped out in her own black dress with a similar neckline, Twitter exploded, calling it her “revenge dress.” Of course, the man she is getting revenge on isn’t Charles, but Gyllenhaal. As hardcore Swift fans know, the singer doesn’t do many things by accident, so it’s definitely possible she had the image of Diana in mind when choosing her look for Late Night.