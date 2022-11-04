Everything We Know About Taylor Swift’s Upcoming ‘Eras’ Tour

On Friday, Taylor Swift announced eight extra concerts on the U.S. leg of her 2023 “Eras” tour. Earlier that week, she’d announced the first 27 dates—which were, apparently, not nearly enough for her robust fan base.

“UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour,” Swift wrote in a tweet.

Here’s everything we know about the Eras Tour so far.

When does the “Eras” tour start?

The U.S. part of Swift’s tour begins on March 18 of 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. It’ll be wrapping up at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium on August 5th. International dates have not yet been announced.

Who is opening for Taylor Swift?

It’s practically worth going to one of Swift’s shows just to catch the warm-up acts. On the roster are the indie musical artists Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

Where, exactly, is she going on tour?

After her first show in Arizona, Swift heads to Las Vegas; then, Arlington, Texas; Tampa, Florida; back to Texas for a show in Houston; Atlanta; Nashville; Philadelphia; Foxborough, Massachusetts; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Chicago; Detroit; Pittsburgh; Minneapolis; Cincinnati; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver; Seattle; Santa Clara, California; and finally, Los Angeles. Phew!

When and where will the eight additional shows take place?

All the new tour dates are in the same cities where Swift was previously scheduled to appear. They are:

• Friday, April 14th – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

• Friday, May 5th – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

• Sunday, May 14th – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

• Sunday, May 21st – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

• Sunday, May 28th – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

• Sunday, July 23rd – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

• Friday, July 28th – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

• Thursday, August 3rd – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Where can fans buy tickets for “Eras”?

Tickets aren’t on sale just yet, but Swift’s team can probably estimate from early registrations for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform that the demand will be high. After all, her newest album, Midnights, has already broken multiple records, just one week after release.

The last time the musician toured was back in 2018. At that time, she’d just put out Reputation—since then, she has released Lover, Folklore, and Evermore, plus re-recorded her Red and Fearless albums. That’s a lot of material to catch up on.