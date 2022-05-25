How to Help the Victims and Families of the Robb Elementary Shooting in Uvalde, Texas

On Tuesday, May 24, an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and killed 19 children and two teachers, wounding 17 others. This horrific act of violence is the 27th school shooting that’s occurred in 2022, and took place just 10 days after a shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. that took the lives of 10 people. The event also marks more than 200 mass shootings in the United States so far this year.

The sadness and rage is exacerbated by the fact that children were the victims of such an atrocity. Adding to the desolation: the NRA Annual Meeting is scheduled to take place in on Friday, May 27 in Houston, Texas—just four hours outside of Uvalde. (Protests and rallies are being organized by multiple groups, including the New York City-based secular nonprofit Interfaith.) Donald Trump and Senator Ted Cruz are scheduled to speak at the NRA convention.

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed and helpless during a time like this. But donating directly to gun reform organizations or the affected families; or calling or e-mailing your Congressperson or senator, can help. (To find your representative and their contact information, click here.) Below, we’ve put together a list of places to donate.

Everytown for Gun Safety

The largest gun violence prevention organization in the United States takes donations year-round here, but has also launched a new campaign in light of the events in Uvalde. Text ACT to 644-33 to learn more.

Sandy Hook Promise

The horrors at Robb Elementary call to mind another heartbreaking event: the killings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which occurred in 2012 and led to the deaths of 26 people, many of them children. The Sandy Hook Promise national nonprofit organization is founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed on December 14, 2012. Based in Newtown, Connecticut, this group is not only accepting donations, but volunteers as well.

Texas Elementary School Shooting Victims Fund

VictimsFirst, a network of families of the deceased and survivors from over two decades of previous mass shootings, has created a GoFundMe—100 percent of what is collected will go directly to the victim base, ensuring the victims’ families and those wounded receive aid. Donate to VictimsFirst, here.

GoFundMe Hub

GoFundMe has also established a hub page where all verified fund-raisers can be found, including initiatives for individual families.

South Texas Blood and Tissue

If you are in Texas today, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is hosting an emergency mobile blood drive at the Herby Ham Activity Center in Uvalde until 2 P.M local time. For more information, click here. San Antonio Magazine has also put together a list of other locations where Texas residents can give blood.