There’s No Stopping Teyana Taylor

Prior to being cast in A Thousand and One, Teyana Taylor says she was fielding a lot of roles that “were either funny or I was just the hot chick,” she says. “And I didn't want to be the hot chick. I wanted people to take me seriously.” With her role as the film’s protagonist, Inez de la Paz, she can consider that mission accomplished. The A.V. Rockwell–directed film follows Inez, a Harlem native—like Taylor herself—who, upon being released from Rikers Island in 1994, is confronted with a society that’s hostile to her through a transitional time. From her attempts to reunite with her son, Terry, to dodging the authorities, Inez is a powerful force portrayed with authenticity and emotional depth in Taylor's hands. And while in the past the 33-year-old musician, choreographer, and creative director was most likely to be called in for more lighthearted fare (her previous credits include Coming 2 America and Madea's Big Happy Family), with A Thousand and One—which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance—Taylor has squarely entered the serious-Hollywood-star chat.

People know you as a glamorous musician. This film is an intense, naturalistic story about a mother rescuing her son from the foster care system in New York. It’s a major departure for you.

Acting was always in the back of my mind. I had done small stuff, but it wasn't anything that I felt really showed my range. A Thousand and One is my breakout, take-me-serious, I’m-here-and-I’m-here-to-stay type of role. I remember receiving the script, and right away thinking, I need to be a part of this. Not only was this girl from Harlem, New York—me—she had a story to tell. She reminded me of a lot of the women in my life. And I realized while reading the script that New York was almost like a third main character in the movie.

You have two young daughters. Did being a mother in real life inform your performance?

I take a lot of pride in being a mom— I love it. It was easy to tap into my mama instincts. In the film, I’m talking to my 14-year-old, and he talks back to me. I was like, Oh god! When my daughters get to this age, they’re going to give me the talk-back! I probably gave my own mom a hard time. Doing this role definitely made me appreciate my mom more than I already did.

When you were growing up, who was your cinematic crush?

I used to love Richard Gere. Pretty Woman is one of my favorite movies in the whole wide world. I would always go out on a little terrace fire escape, put my hair down, and just picture Richard Gere with the roses in his mouth. I love me some Richard Gere.

Are you a fan of Halloween?

I love Halloween. My costumes be lit! This year, I was Akasha from Queen of the Damned. I had diamond fangs!

What is your astrological sign?

I am a Sagittarius. We are the best! We are so loyal, and we love so hard. We’re very black or white: We either love you or we don’t. And when we love you, baby, there ain’t no turning back!

Taylor wears a Balmain shirt; Alaïa sunglasses.

What was your first red carpet outfit?

I don't even want to think back on those days. Oh my god. [Laughs] It was the early 2000s—I'm just imagining the outfits—and I don't want to relive that!

Were you a theatrical child?

Yes, I have always been a character, and I've always been dramatic. That's why I knew I wanted to be an actress. Coming into the music industry, they kind of make you have to choose, and I didn't want to be stuck in one box. So I started to put my acting chops into my music videos. I also direct my own music videos, so I would make sure all of them had a narrative.

