Before it’s all over, The Crown will cover at least the beginning of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship. New photos from set reveal that production is currently underway in Scotland, filming at the University of St. Andrews, where the now-Prince and Princess of Wales initially met. Ed McVey will take on the role of college-aged William, who headed to St. Andrews for university in 2001. McVey will be joined by another newcomer, Meg Bellamy, who is playing Kate.

Photos from set show our fictional William watching Kate as she strolls around campus. The two met and became close friends when they were both residents at the university’s St. Salvator’s Hall, but didn’t start dating for about two years. In another shot, the Prince is walking with Kate, who is holding hands with another guy. This could be Rupert Finch, a fourth-year law student Kate was rumored to be dating when she first met William.

There are also pictures of Kate working as a waitress at a restaurant, and William going for a jog by the water on a cloudy day.

McVey has also filmed scenes with Dominic West, who is returning to the show as Prince Charles. Elizabeth Debicki will also be back to portray Princess Diana as season six will likely cover her tragic death in 1997.

There’s no word on whether or not The Crown plans on recreating the moment when William began thinking about Kate as more than just a friend. The story goes that, in March 2002, after the pair had already known each other for a few months, Kate walked in a charity fashion show. The soon-to-be Princess was given a completely sheer dress to model, and William, who was sitting front row, reportedly turned to his friend, Fergus Boyd and whispered, “Wow, Fergus, Kate's hot!” Kate was still dating Finch at the time, but according to E! News, that didn’t stop William from making a move at the show’s after party. "He actually told her she was a knockout that night, which caused her to blush,” a partygoer told Katie Nicholl for her book, William and Harry. “There was definitely chemistry between them and Kate had really made an impression on William.” The next year, though, Kate and William would move into an apartment together along with some other friends, and from there, the relationship would bloom.