Just when you thought it was safe to wear polyester, The Devil Wears Prada is back. Nearly two decades after the original film first strutted into theaters, a sequel is finally in the works, even if Anne Hathaway once completely swore off the possibility. She said in 2022, “There’s not going to be a sequel. It’s not gonna happen. We can’t do it.”

The follow-up has been a topic of discussion for years now—really, since the original came out in the mid-aughts—and has received varying degrees of excitement from its stars. But in 2024, a sequel was finally confirmed, and it’s due to begin production in July 2025.

Here, everything to know about The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

What is The Devil Wears Prada sequel about?

It’s an understatement to say a lot has changed in the magazine industry since 2006—the days of expense accounts and black cars are long gone. The Devil Wears Prada sequel will certainly lean into that difference, and is reportedly led by a wiser (and older) Miranda as she finds herself in the cutthroat world of modern, digital media towards the tail end of her career.

According to Variety, the sequel “follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

This would seemingly diverge from Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, Lauren Weisberger’s sequel to the original novel. That story revolves around the wedding of Andy Sachs, who is now the EIC of a bridal magazine.

Are Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep returning?

Streep and Hathaway have been in talks about reprising their roles, as has the majority of the original cast, according to Entertainment Weekly. Streep is all but confirmed for the new project, as reported plot details center around her iconic character.

Hathaway’s role in the sequel, however, has yet to be publicized. But how on earth could there be a sequel without Andy Sachs? In an interview with V Magazine, the actor expressed hesitancy in just how different the world of magazines is compared to 2006, and the effect that would have on the sequel.

“We all love each other and if somebody could come up with a way to do it, I think we’d all be crazy not to,” she said. “But there’s a huge difference in the world now with technology, and one of the things about that particular story is it was about producing a physical object. Now with so much being digital, it would just be very different. Maybe me, Stanley, Emily, Meryl, Dave Frankel, Patricia Field, we should just all do something else together. That’d be fun.”

Who else is in The Devil Wears Prada sequel cast?

Emily Blunt coyly confirmed her involvement in the sequel in June 2025, telling Entertainment Weekly, “Why are Meryl and I so mean to each other in every movie we’re in?” When asked when production starts, she simply replied, “July.”

Stanley Tucci, who played art director Nigel Kipling, has expressed interest in a sequel but has yet to officially sign on. And we can only hope for another Gisele Bündchen cameo, however unlikely it may be. Andy’s boyfriend, Nate, played by Adrian Grenier, most likely won’t return as screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna said that in a hypothetical sequel, the couple would definitely be broken up.

As for the team behind the camera? Deadline reported that the original Prada director, David Frankel, is in conversations about a return. McKenna, who penned the original script, will write the sequel. Disney is behind the whole thing, so expect a big rollout.

When will The Devil Wears Prada sequel be released?

The Devil Wears Prada sequel will hit theaters May 1, 2026.