With the club handled, Charli xcx is continuing her foray into Hollywood with a very meta film called The Moment. Fittingly, she’s filled out the cast with the stars of “the moment.” Joining the Brat star are Kylie Jenner (perhaps with some pointers from Timothée Chalamet?), Internet boyfriend Alexander Skarsgård, and comedy’s own It Girl Rachel Sennott. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The project is just the latest in a pivot into filmography for Charli. She made her on-screen debut in Pete Ohs’s Erupcja, which debuted at the Toronto Film Festival in September, and is also featured in Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights of Hero.

Here’s everything to know about The Moment, below.

What is The Moment about?

According to an official synopsis, The Moment follows Charli in a meta role as a rising pop star navigating “the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.”

The film’s first teaser, released on October 9, didn’t provide much insight into the plot. Set to Brat-style synths, it featured strobing lights, snippets of Charli’s 2010s hit “I Love It,” and the cast and crew’s names in various Y2K fonts. It immediately drew comparisons to the work of Argentine filmmaker Gaspar Noé, but don’t worry, the pair are friends.

Who is in The Moment cast?

Joining Jenner, Skarsgård, and Sennott are a stacked cast comprised of legacy actors, electronic musicians, and the odd creative director: Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Rish Shah, Jamie Demetriou, Arielle Dombasle, Hailey Benton Gates, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Richard Perez, Isaac Powell, Tish Weinstock, Michael Workéyè, Shygirl and A. G. Cook.

While Jenner has years of experience in the TV world with her family’s various reality shows, this (surprisingly) isn’t her first time on the silver screen. She made an extremely brief cameo as a Met Gala guest in the comedy crime thriller, Ocean’s 8, alongside her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian. There’s no confirmation just yet as to how big of a role she’ll have in The Moment. But considering she’s dating a two-time Oscar nominee in Chalamet, here’s to hoping it’ll be for more than a few seconds.

Distributed by cult film house A24, it’s directed by Charli’s frequent collaborator Aidan Zamiri, who is making his full-length feature film debut. The film is based on an original idea by Charli.

Who is Aidan Zamiri?

A 20-something from Glasgow, this will be Zamiri’s first feature film, but you likely know his other work. He directed Charli’s “360” and “Guess” videos and has provided visuals for Billie Eilish, FKA Twigs, and Yung Lean. He’s also collaborated with Chalamet on magazine covers and advertising projects.

Does The Moment have a premiere date?

The Moment is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2026. The exact moment remains unknown.