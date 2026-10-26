Troye Sivan Musician
“The Sweat tour was some of the best weeks of my entire life. But over time, an isolation started to happen....It made me realize I wasn’t telling the whole story anymore.”
Read the interview here.
Karl-Anthony Towns Basketball Player
“What’s really great is when your fondest memories in a year of winning a championship are not holding the trophy, but realizing that the trophy was the team.”
Read the interview here.
Morgan Stewart McGraw Entrepreneur, Influencer
“I wouldn’t be here without Rich Kids [of Beverly Hills]. You never bite the hand that feeds you, and Rich Kids was a jumping-off point.”
Read the interview here.
Philip Treacy Milliner
On hats: “We are dealing with something that has gone from being a symbol of conformity to a symbol of rebellion. The great misconception is that you need confidence to wear them. Actually, a beautiful hat gives you confidence.”
Read the interview here.
Rossy de Palma Actor
“I’m like a butterfly, or a bee that takes all these beautiful nectars. I have too many flowers in my garden that I like to go visit. I have too many things that I want to do.”
Read the interview here.
Amanda Askell Philosopher
“At the very least, we should be teaching [AI] models to be good in the same way we teach people to be good. Skipping that step seems kind of crazy.”
Read the interview here.
Jordan Firstman Actor, Filmmaker
“I’ve always been a polarizing figure. This self-exploration via characters that are worse versions of myself is a defense mechanism to get ahead of that.”
Read the interview here on October 27.
Whoopi Goldberg Actor
“I think it’s much better to—pardon my French—step in shit. That’s how you learn.”
Read the interview here on October 27.
Adria Arjona Actor
“Romantic comedies don’t get the respect they deserve.”
Read the interview here on October 27.
Lucy Chadwick Gallery Director
On opening her gallery, Champ Lacombe, in Biarritz: “There is a spirituality that the Basque people have that’s in the air and keeps you grounded.”
Read the interview here on October 27.
Kane Parsons Director
“I’m most frightened of violence against consciousness. And, of course, that fascinates me also.”
Read the interview here on October 27.
Rachel Tashjian Fashion Reporter
“In the absence of the clothes being accessible, what is accessible is to have an opinion about them. That becomes its own sort of currency or status.”
Read the interview here on October 27.