Spring gala season began in earnest last night as Tiffany & Co. celebrated the debut of its Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden high jewelry collection. For the occasion, the Park Avenue Armory was transformed into a lush landscape inspired by the gardens at Bunny Mellon’s Oak Springs estate. There, guests including Connor Storrie, Teyana Taylor, Rosé, Greta Lee, Amanda Seyfried, Chase Sui Wonders, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade—all wearing the jeweler’s latest designs—mingled over cocktails before taking their seats for dinner beneath an ivy-covered arch trellis.

The choice of venue was particularly significant. In 1881, Louis Comfort Tiffany was commissioned to design some of the Armory’s ornate interiors, including the storied Silver Room, making the space the perfect backdrop for the house’s most ambitious high jewelry unveiling. A host of models were on hand wearing the collection, which riffs on the flora and fauna motifs made famous by Jean Schlumberger.

The evening was capped off by a surprise performance by none other than the Elusive Chanteuse herself, Mariah Carey, who sang such hits as “Touch My Body” while Taylor and Rosé sang and danced along in the crowd. Here, a look at the starry New York night.

Teyana Taylor Hunter Abrams

Rosé Hunter Abrams

Greta Lee Hunter Abrams

Amanda Seyfried Hunter Abrams

Chase Sui Wonders Hunter Abrams

Connor Storrie Hunter Abrams

Gabrielle Union Hunter Abrams

Naomi Watts Hunter Abrams

Amanda Seyfried, Gabrielle Union, Chase Sui Wonders Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Mariah Carey Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Diego Boneta Hunter Abrams

Rosé Hunter Abrams

Naomi Watts and Greta Lee Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Hunter Abrams

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Hunter Abrams

Diego Boneta, Valentina Ferrer, Connor Storrie Hunter Abrams

Amanda Seyfried Hunter Abrams

Teyana Taylor Hunter Abrams

Camille Cottin Hunter Abrams

Diane Kruger Hunter Abrams

Lucky Blue and Nara Smith Hunter Abrams

Yuqi Hunter Abrams