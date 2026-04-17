CULTURE

Connor Storrie, Teyana Taylor, Rosé & More Turn Out for Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book Gala

by W Staff
Connor Storrie photographed by Hunter Abrams

Spring gala season began in earnest last night as Tiffany & Co. celebrated the debut of its Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden high jewelry collection. For the occasion, the Park Avenue Armory was transformed into a lush landscape inspired by the gardens at Bunny Mellon’s Oak Springs estate. There, guests including Connor Storrie, Teyana Taylor, Rosé, Greta Lee, Amanda Seyfried, Chase Sui Wonders, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade—all wearing the jeweler’s latest designs—mingled over cocktails before taking their seats for dinner beneath an ivy-covered arch trellis.

The choice of venue was particularly significant. In 1881, Louis Comfort Tiffany was commissioned to design some of the Armory’s ornate interiors, including the storied Silver Room, making the space the perfect backdrop for the house’s most ambitious high jewelry unveiling. A host of models were on hand wearing the collection, which riffs on the flora and fauna motifs made famous by Jean Schlumberger.

The evening was capped off by a surprise performance by none other than the Elusive Chanteuse herself, Mariah Carey, who sang such hits as “Touch My Body” while Taylor and Rosé sang and danced along in the crowd. Here, a look at the starry New York night.

Teyana Taylor

Hunter Abrams

Rosé

Hunter Abrams

Greta Lee

Hunter Abrams

Amanda Seyfried

Hunter Abrams

Chase Sui Wonders

Hunter Abrams

Connor Storrie

Hunter Abrams

Gabrielle Union

Hunter Abrams

Naomi Watts

Hunter Abrams

Amanda Seyfried, Gabrielle Union, Chase Sui Wonders

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Mariah Carey

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Diego Boneta

Hunter Abrams

Rosé

Hunter Abrams

Naomi Watts and Greta Lee

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Hunter Abrams

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Hunter Abrams

Diego Boneta, Valentina Ferrer, Connor Storrie

Hunter Abrams

Amanda Seyfried

Hunter Abrams

Teyana Taylor

Hunter Abrams

Camille Cottin

Hunter Abrams

Diane Kruger

Hunter Abrams

Lucky Blue and Nara Smith

Hunter Abrams

Yuqi

Hunter Abrams

Diane Kruger and Chase Sui Wonders

Hunter Abrams