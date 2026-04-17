Spring gala season began in earnest last night as Tiffany & Co. celebrated the debut of its Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden high jewelry collection. For the occasion, the Park Avenue Armory was transformed into a lush landscape inspired by the gardens at Bunny Mellon’s Oak Springs estate. There, guests including Connor Storrie, Teyana Taylor, Rosé, Greta Lee, Amanda Seyfried, Chase Sui Wonders, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade—all wearing the jeweler’s latest designs—mingled over cocktails before taking their seats for dinner beneath an ivy-covered arch trellis.
The choice of venue was particularly significant. In 1881, Louis Comfort Tiffany was commissioned to design some of the Armory’s ornate interiors, including the storied Silver Room, making the space the perfect backdrop for the house’s most ambitious high jewelry unveiling. A host of models were on hand wearing the collection, which riffs on the flora and fauna motifs made famous by Jean Schlumberger.
The evening was capped off by a surprise performance by none other than the Elusive Chanteuse herself, Mariah Carey, who sang such hits as “Touch My Body” while Taylor and Rosé sang and danced along in the crowd. Here, a look at the starry New York night.