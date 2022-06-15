Tiffany & Co.’s Most Dazzling Archival Pieces Are Now on View in London
byW Staff
Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.
On view now until August 19, “Vision & Virtuosity,” a grand exhibition at London’s Saatchi Gallery, celebrates over 400 dazzling creations by Tiffany & Co. The legendary house, founded in New York in 1837, counts in its extensive archives work by Charles Lewis Tiffany and his son, Louis Comfort Tiffany; master jeweler Jean Schlumberger, known for his extraordinarily whimsical pieces featuring all manner of flora and fauna, and his lasting relationships with the likes of Jackie Kennedy and the Duchess of Windsor; Elsa Peretti, whose sensual, undulating shapes defined the ’70s; and Paloma Picasso, who epitomized the ’80s with her brightly colored, angular baubles.
Also included in the show is the eye-popping 80-carat Empire Diamond, which visitors can try on via an augmented-reality app, as well as the famed yellow Tiffany Diamond, a 287-carat whopper acquired in 1878 and recently worn by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. In a nod to the brand’s cinematic and artisanal history, there is original memorabilia from the film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” as well as early stained-glass lamps. And, for anyone who might be considering a proposal, there are rooms entirely devoted to Tiffany’s signature wedding rings and even an on-site jeweler demonstrating how the stones are mounted to ensure maximum brilliance.