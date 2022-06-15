Tiffany & Co.’s Most Dazzling Archival Pieces Are Now on View in London

On view now until August 19, “Vision & Virtuosity,” a grand exhibition at London’s Saatchi Gallery, celebrates over 400 dazzling creations by Tiffany & Co. The legendary house, founded in New York in 1837, counts in its extensive archives work by Charles Lewis Tiffany and his son, Louis Comfort Tiffany; master jeweler Jean Schlumberger, known for his extraordinarily whimsical pieces featuring all manner of flora and fauna, and his lasting relationships with the likes of Jackie Kennedy and the Duchess of Windsor; Elsa Peretti, whose sensual, undulating shapes defined the ’70s; and Paloma Picasso, who epitomized the ’80s with her brightly colored, angular baubles.

Also included in the show is the eye-popping 80-carat Empire Diamond, which visitors can try on via an augmented-reality app, as well as the famed yellow Tiffany Diamond, a 287-carat whopper acquired in 1878 and recently worn by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. In a nod to the brand’s cinematic and artisanal history, there is original memorabilia from the film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” as well as early stained-glass lamps. And, for anyone who might be considering a proposal, there are rooms entirely devoted to Tiffany’s signature wedding rings and even an on-site jeweler demonstrating how the stones are mounted to ensure maximum brilliance.

Below, a few highlights of the exhibition.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. “Eroded Venus of Arles,” (2022), by Daniel Arsham. Produced for Tiffany & Co., outside of Vision & Virtuosity at Saatchi Gallery.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. The Blue Book Exhibition Room inside Saatchi Gallery.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. The original working script for the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) is placed in its display case at the exhibition.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. The iconic Givenchy dress from Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961), worn by Audrey Hepburn, is placed in its display case at the exhibition.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. A look at the original script from Breakfast at Tiffanys.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti’s gold scorpion necklace.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti’s scorpion and snake jewelry pieces, illustrated by Christopher Young.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Christy Turlington Burns in Elsa Peretti’s scorpion necklace in a photo shoot for Tiffany & Co.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. The 128-carat Tiffany diamond in its current setting: a breathtaking necklace featuring over 100 carats of diamonds.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. A specialist prepares the G. Paulding Farnham dragonfly brooch for its display.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. The Tiffany & Co. diamond and sapphire dragonfly brooch.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Dragonfly curator illustration by Christopher Young.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. The design for this necklace, featuring the 80-carat Empire Diamond, was inspired by an archival Tiffany & Co. high jewelry necklace that debuted at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book catalogues—the very first one dates back to 1845.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Elizabeth Taylor’s Tiffany & Co. diamond and sapphire brooch.