Timothée Chalamet Loves Florence Pugh & Zendaya Like Sisters

Things went swimmingly on the set of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2, according to Timothée Chalamet. In the cover interview for Variety in advance of his new movie Bones and All’s release, Chalamet raved about his co-stars Florence Pugh and Zendaya. Pugh was notably absent for part of her press obligations to Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival this year because she was filming for Dune 2, but it appears there will be no behind-the-scene intrigue here.

“Florence is really special,” Chalamet added. “She’s an incredible actor. She was incredible in Dune — seriously incredible. She brought a gravitas to the role. And I can’t believe my good fortune at this young age…between Taylor Russell in Bones and All and Zendaya in Dune.”

A newcomer to the franchise, Pugh plays Princess Irulan. Though, she’s not a newcomer to working with Chalamet. They both starred in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, where their characters Laurie and Amy eventually ended up married.

“We were joking on set that we keep doing these movies, and we end up together even though we should be ending up with different people,” Chalamet said. In Dune, Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides is coupled up with Irulan, even though Zendaya’s Chani is supposed to be his number one.

Pugh has wrapped on Dune 2, but Zendaya is still hard at work as her role is reportedly much bigger on the sequel than in the first Dune entry.

“She hasn’t wrapped yet, and it’s amazing,” Chalamet told Variety. “She’s bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance. And she’s really become a sister. I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend, and also to share stories about how amazing it is to work with Luca, because we worked with him back to back on wildly different projects.”

Zendaya just worked on Challengers, a romantic comedy by Luca Guadagnino, who directed Chamalet’s romantic cannibalism movie Bones and All. He loves the romance more than the cannibalism, apparently.