Tom Cruise will not stop jumping out of planes or making sequels for the Mission: Impossible franchise. Obviously, these missions are quite possible because Tom Cruise keeps completing them, but with stunt skills like this, how could he not. In a promotion for his newest contribution to the genre, Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning, Cruise gives the people what they want and flings himself out of a plane again. And you know what? It’s still great.

In the clip, the actor is flying across South Africa and sharing his process with fans.

“I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters, and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise says.

He’s accompanied by Dead Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie. McQuarrie is offered a chance to jump as well, but he leaves it to the expert and encourages Cruise to get to it.

“Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick. As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you,” Cruise adds as he plumits. “It truly is the honor of a lifetime.”

In another montage posted to Instagram, Cruise can be seen doing a number of death defying stunts, including more free falls and being ripped off a motorcycle in mid-air by a bungee cord. The 60-year-old clearly has a very strong heart.

The actor has been asked why he keeps doing his own stunts despite the obvious danger and likely high insurance premium. THR reports his reply from an interview in May 2022, where he said, “No one asked Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance? Why do you do your own dancing?’”

Dancing probably gave Gene Kelly a spike of adrenaline with the addictive power of high-grade narcotics, too.