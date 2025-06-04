Everything to Know About Lena Dunham’s New TV Show, Too Much

Summer 2025 is officially the season of the rom-com Renaissance, and Lena Dunham is putting her spin on the genre with a new Netflix show, Too Much. Dunham, fittingly, created the series in tandem with her husband, Luis Felber.

And though she isn’t prominently featured in Too Much in an acting capacity, Dunham enlisted a stacked cast, centered around Hacks star Megan Stalter and The White Lotus season two breakout Will Sharpe, for the series. Here, everything to know about Too Much.

What is the plot of Too Much?

Too Much follows Jessica (Stalter), a workaholic New Yorker attempting to rebrand herself in London following a relationship-gone-wrong. Though Jessica planned to “live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister” in her new home, she unexpectedly meets Felix (Sharpe), and the rest is history.

“She finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves,” a synopsis reads. “Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?”

Courtesy of Netflix

Although Dunham both created and starred in Girls, she was less willing to have a leading part in her new show. “Physically, I was just not up for having my body dissected again,” she told The New Yorker. “I knew from the very beginning I would not be the star of it. First, because I had seen Meg Stalter’s work, and I was very inspired by her. She’s unbelievable; I think people are going to be so blown away. We know how funny she is. But, then, when she enters a dramatic scene, you’re, like, Oh, we got a little Meryl Streep on our hands!” She added, “I also think that I was not willing to have another experience like what I’d experienced around Girls at this point in my life.”

Who is in the Too Much cast?

Courtesy of Netflix

Joining Stalter and Sharpe in Too Much is a star-studded cast that includes Naomi Watts, Rita Wilson, Rhea Perlman, Emily Ratajkowski, Adwoa Aboah, Michael Zegan, Janicza Bravo, Richard E. Grant, and Andrew Rannells.

Is there a Too Much trailer?

Not yet, but Netflix released a first look at the show on May 12, which included images of Stalter, Sharpe, and the cast.

Courtesy of Netflix

When does Too Much premiere?

Too Much is available to stream on Netflix on July 10, 2025.