True Whitaker Just Wants to Spread Positive Vibes in I Love LA and Beyond

True Whitaker was a theatrical child from the start. "I'm the youngest of four siblings. We were always doing little iMovie and Photo Booth movies,” the 27-year-old San Fernando Valley native says. “We'd write scripts, put on our little costumes, and edit them. We've been forcing everyone to watch us perform for years." These days, no one needs persuading. Whitaker is magnetic in Rachel Sennott’s HBO series I Love LA, which follows a crew of 20-somethings—played by Odessa A’zion, Josh Hutcherson, Jordan Firstman, and Sennott herself—all trying to make it in Los Angeles. As Alani Marcus, Whitaker plays the group’s laid-back, woo-woo pal whose nepo status—her dad is a successful filmmaker—places her in a different tax bracket than the rest of her friends. In reality, Whitaker’s father is the Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker, so she knows all too well the assumptions that can come with that kind of background. But don’t be quick to make any nepo-baby comparisons. After graduating from NYU, Whitaker threw herself into theater, studied method acting, and appeared on Godfather of Harlem before landing I Love LA. Below, she discusses the cast’s matching tattoos, her childhood Belieber phase, and the extremely Hollywood location of her first kiss.

How did I Love LA come into your life?

A friend of mine was auditioning for the role of Tallulah, and I was reading on the other side of the camera for her self-tape. I was reading this character, Alani, and I was like, "I know this girl. I resonate with this girl." I asked my agent if there was any chance for me to get an audition because I was already a huge fan of Rachel. She had been on my manifestation board. And then I got the audition, and I locked in.

Nearly everyone on your show got the same tattoo.

Yes, we all match—Odessa, Josh Hutcherson, and Jordan [Firstman]. It says “LA.” But I also have a full sleeve, including my mom’s name, Keisha, and my dad’s name.

What was the first job you booked?

It was on my dad’s show Godfather of Harlem. I played Sandra, who was pregnant and deciding to keep her baby while detoxing from heroin. I played her for a couple of seasons, and she ended up working as a nurse. She’s bright-eyed and bushy-tailed now. No more heroin chic.

Whitaker wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello top and skirt; Christian Louboutin shoes.

What was your favorite birthday?

When I was 10 years old, my family went to London and we rented one of those big red buses. I have a deep memory of being on the top, feeling like a superstar, cheerio-ing everyone.

Who did you have a crush on when you were growing up?

My brain goes straight to Justin Bieber. I'm a Belieber. I was 11 when he was first getting popping with “One Time,” then “Baby.” I was hooked—loving the swoop. On-screen, Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire. I like a theater moment.

Did you have posters of Justin Bieber in your room?

Yes. I also had, randomly, a poster of Ryan from High School Musical—Sharpay’s gay brother. I don’t know where I was going with that. And I had pictures of A$AP Rocky. You could see the timeline of my life. I was clearly adding things as time happened and my taste would change.

What was your favorite Halloween costume?

Josephine Baker. I was dripped down in pearls, and I bought foam bananas, spray-painted them gold, bedazzled them, and turned them into a skirt. At the party that night, all my bananas were getting stuck on everyone. By the end, I was just in a gold bikini.

What are your pet peeves?

Slow walkers are always annoying. I'll just be behind them silently, like, "Come on," or I'll be like, "Just going to squeeze through!" I love to hit that phrase, and then it'll get more aggressive if they're not listening. But I like to keep things positive and light. If someone's dragging things, I'm like, "Let's be cheery." I sound almost misogynistic—"Let's see the smiles, ladies." I'm just trying to be positive out here.

Are you more like a dog or a cat?

A dog. I want to be giving cat, but I'm not. I'm giving golden retriever energy. I have a miniature pinscher. His name is Sebastian Totoro. He's chocolate brown with little blond patches. He's getting older, but he's still drop-dead gorgeous.

Do you watch reality shows?

I do. I recently was watching Love Island: Beyond the Villa, which honestly is good TV. I was disappointed when I ran out of episodes. And I love the Real Housewives.

Do you have a favorite?

I love Lisa Rinna. She's the best. I haven't seen the newer ones—Salt Lake City and the other places.

Which TV show or movie makes you cry?

Oh my God. So many things make me cry. I'll watch an audition for America's Got Talent, and that will make me cry. I'm really sensitive. I'm a Cancer. Cancers are very empathetic. You might walk in on them crying. They feel their feelings very deeply. I know I do.

Where was your first kiss?

On the Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios in Hollywood. When we dropped down to hell, it got really dark, and that’s when he decided to get in there. Right after I got off the ride, I ran to the bathroom and was like, Oh my God, oh my God. He’s still in my life to this day. Shout out to Lamont!

Hair by Mustafa Yanaz for L’Oréal Professionnel; Paris at Art + Commerce; Makeup by Sam Visser for YSL Beauty at Art Partner; Manicure by Eri Handa for Dior Le Baume at Home Agency; Set design by Mila Taylor-Young. Produced by Prodn; Production Team: Mitch Baker, Noah Conboy, Steven Dam, Torrance Hall, Parker Hanley, Taryn Kelly, Conor McIntyre, Wesley Torrance, Daniel Weiner, Jasmine Williams; Photo Assistants: Keegan Gay, Jeremy Gould, Carlos Vigil; Digital Technician: Kylie Coutts; Fashion Assistants: Lizzie Bowden, Tori López, Kayla Perno, Sofia Prochilo, Celeste Roh, Tyler VanVranken; Tailor: Lindsay Wright; Hair Assistants: Tiana Amani, Harley Beman, Kazuto Shimomura; Makeup Assistants: Elika Hilata, Juan Jaar, Meghan Nguyen, Yuui Vision; Set Assistant: Kate Atkinson.