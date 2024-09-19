At just twenty-two years old, Tyla has become a global superstar in under a year. So while it’s not a surprise she hadn’t been to New York Fashion Week before, it is a surprise she even found the time. Earlier this month, the Afrobeats star, who recently dropped her namesake debut album, joined Nike at their NYFW exhibition to celebrate the brand’s history in shaping sports style and the female athletes who represent unstoppable– and stylish– self-expression. She was fresh off releasing her latest video for “Breathe Me” (it’s already racked up 3.6 million view on YouTube) and days away form attending her first MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home a Moon Person trophy for “Best Afrobeats.”

Yet ahead of the Nike event, Tyla also found a quick New York minute with W to talk her pre-event essentials, her go-to plus one, the inspiration behind her latest music video, and more. If Tyla can handle such a busy schedule, perhaps it’s because, much like water, she goes with the flow, wether it’s traveling for fashion week with just a pillow or shooting music videos on the fly.

What are you wearing tonight?

I’m wearing a custom look by L.A. Roxx. It’s a cute little baddie jacket, cute little sports bra with mesh, and kind of resembles the [Nike] tick. Then I’m just layering the Nike track suit because I thought it was cute. I’m wearing some Nike Shox, some blue ones and feeling really, really cute.

How do you like to get ready for an event?

I like to have an iced chai latte (laughs). I only found out about those drinks when I came to America– I wasn’t that bougie I promise. But, iced chai lattes: yes! And then I just like to lay, get my makeup done, listen to music, and chill.

BFA.com

What type of music do you like to listen to?

It changes. When my friends are around we’ll blast Amapiano and we just dance. When I’m alone it’s more chill, like, Kelvin Momo style or R&B.

Who are some of your style icons?

My mom, definitely my mom because I used to steal her clothes all the time and get into trouble. I used to steal her clothes and do like a fashion show for my family. My mom. She’s always fly.

Do you have any favorite New York spots yet? Restaurants, places to shop?

I’m not gonna lie I stay in my hotel room (laughs). I don’t do that much but I do like Soho, I like walking around Soho when I can.

What are some of your fashion week essentials?

Whenever I need to travel to do glam I just have a pillow, a blanket, like cozy. I just love being cozy.

Do you have a go-to plus one for parties?

My best friend, Thato.

BFA.com

You’re attending the VMAs this year, what’s your favorite look from the awards show of all time?

There’s so many, literally so many. The meat dress: love. Britney [Spears]’s snake performance: love. But I really loved when Christina [Aguilera] walked down in that like mini skirt and her top and that little hat and she just walks like: (imitates the walk). Something about that was so cool.

So you just released the music video for your song “Breathe Me,” can you describe the inspiration behind your look in the video?

In Osaka, there’s a baseball team named the Tigers and I was like that’s perfect! I was in Japan and one of the directors that I usually work with was in Korea and I was like ‘Hmm, let’s shoot something’! And my good friend was with me. I’ve done two videos with him so I thought we should carry on the story. And [NABIL, the director,] was just shooting us. We were doing a little bit of acting and having fun, and it ended up coming out perfect. So, we decided to drop it as a video. It wasn’t supposed to be a video but I just did it. I really loved how it came out.

One last fun water question: still or sparkling?

Still. I tried to be a sparkling girl for a while (shakes head). No.