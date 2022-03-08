What is happening in Ukraine, and what can you do to help? Those two questions have no doubt crossed your mind in the nearly two weeks since Russia declared war, causing Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II and claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians, many of whom were children. For nearly 100 photographers, part of the second question’s answer has been donating their work to a charity print sale organized by the East London-based sister companies Have a Butchers, Hempstead May, and May Print. Aiming to make the sale “as inclusive as possible,” they’ve priced each print at just £50.

The proceeds will go to the British Red Cross’s Ukraine Crisis Appeal, which is working with the Ukrainian Red Cross and the International Red Cross Committee to repair infrastructure and provide Ukrainians in need with food, water, shelter, medicine, first aid training, information on explosives, and contact information. Fifty pounds may not sound like much, but a little goes a long way: £20, for example, could provide five blankets to families taking shelter, and £33 could provide 40 chlorine tablets that ensure access to clean drinking water. What’s more, the relatively low price point has been a boon for demand: Have a Butchers sold £100,000 worth of prints in the sale’s first five days.

Nature lovers are in luck, but if flora and fauna aren’t your speed there are plenty of other options to choose from—perhaps most notably, Jake Chessum’s rarely seen portrait of a 16-year-old Kate Moss. (The photographer lost the negatives decades ago, and only just rediscovered them in a paper bag earlier this year.) Others, such as Venetia Scott and Jack Davison (the latter recently photographed Zendaya for the cover of W), looked back through their archives for snapshots of scenes across Ukraine. See their prints and more of what Have a Butchers has to offer through Friday, March 11, here.

Photo by Fraser Thorne, courtesy of Have a Butchers Fraser Thorne, Shubi, Kyiv, 2019. Available for £50 at Have a Butchers.

Photo by Christopher Nunn, courtesy of courtesy of Have a Butchers Christopher Nunn, Severodonetsk, Luhansk Region, Ukraine, 2017. Available for £50 at Have a Butchers.

Photo by Jack Davison, courtesy of Have a Butchers Jack Davison, Untitled, Ukraine, 2019. Available for £50 at Have a Butchers.

Photo by Jake Chessum, courtesy of Have a Butchers Jake Chessum, Kate Moss, 1990. Available for £50 at Have a Butchers.

Photo by Venetia Scott, courtesy of Have a Butchers Venetia Scott, Carousel, Kyiv, 2011. Available for £50 at Have a Butchers.

