Uma Thurman Takes On The Role Of POTUS In Red, White, And Royal Blue Adaption

Just call her Madam President. Uma Thurman will be joining the film adaption of the bestselling novel, Red, White, and Royal Blue, where she will play U.S. President, Ellen Claremont. The actress joins Minx star Taylor Zakhar Perez, who plays Thurman’s son, Alex, in the film.

Based on the book by Casey McQuiston, Royal Blue follows Alex after his mother is elected president and he suddenly finds himself in the public spotlight. “Handsome, charismatic, brilliant―his image is pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House,” Deadline explains, but there’s the issue of his major feud with his British counterpart, Prince Henry, played by Cinderella star Nicholas Galitzine. The problem reaches a head when the paparazzi snap a photo of a fight between Alex and Henry and a plan is created for the two to stage a truce. Things get interesting when the fake friendship turns into a real relationship and the two fall for each other, but Alex must keep things a secret as he’s nervous his new love may affect his mom’s reelection campaign.

“I am overjoyed that Uma will be joining us to play President Claremont,” said Matthew López, Tony Award-winning playwright who will be writing and directing the adaption. “Her intelligence, warmth, and humor are a perfect match for Casey’s iconic character. I cannot wait to be on our Oval Office set with her.”

Red, White, and Royal Blue is set to begin production in the UK next month and will eventually be released by Amazon Prime. Thurman, then, will likely have to jump into Royal Blue directly after wrapping The Kill Room, which she’s filming now in New York City. Starring alongside her daughter, Maya Hawke, as well as Samuel L. Jackson, Debi Mazar, and Joe Manganello, The Kill Room tells the story of a hitman, his boss, and an art dealer, portrayed by Thurman, and their money laundering scheme that goes awry when the hitman becomes “an overnight avant-garde sensation,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie marks the first time Thurman and Hawke will appear on screen together, though, as of now, Hawke’s role in the film remains unknown.