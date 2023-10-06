“I was traveling the world with my four best friends, banging on that ‘Girl Power’ drum, jumping on music executives’ desks, and going to countries that I never thought I’d have the opportunity to visit,” says Beckham, seen here in London celebrating the Spice Girls’ seventh chart-topping single, “Viva Forever.” “People always think we were together for a lot longer than we actually were. It was a lot of success, but in a short amount of time.” The act ran from 1994 to 2000, and returned periodically for reunion performances beginning in 2007. Dave Hogan/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham is always in the news for something. One day, it’ll be for riling up her neighbors in the Cotswolds for reportedly wanting to build a greenhouse on the grounds of her country home. The next, it’ll be for donning a pair of yellow Crocs, after she once famously said she’d “rather die” than wear them. Beckham, who’s gone from Spice Girl to acclaimed fashion designer, has gotten used to living a life in the public eye and having her every move scrutinized. Well, has she got some surprises for you. This fall, Beckham is releasing a trio of new scents inspired by several life moments, including the early days of her whirlwind romance with footballer David Beckham, and she’s opening her scrapbook here to tell the tales for the first time. “People all around the world feel that they’ve been on this journey with myself and David, and they think they know everything about our relationship,” Beckham says on a call from Florida, where she and her kin have just arrived to welcome Lionel Messi to her husband’s team, Inter Miami. “They remember us meeting, and then getting engaged and having children. But I’m telling stories that no one has heard before. I’m telling the story of my relationship through these fragrances.” Beckham recalls, for instance, the intense pressure she and David faced in the early days to keep their romance private. They met in darkened parking lots in Hertfordshire, England, for months (“My mum would drop me off, and I would sit in David’s car and we would just talk for hours and hours”), until they finally decided to dash off to Italy for a secret rendezvous. The excitement and intrigue of that trip is recalled in one of her new scents, Portofino ’97, with notes of citrus peel, black pepper, geranium, and a nice dash of salt. Beckham says it brings back the smell of the sea wafting through the open balcony door of their suite...and all that followed. Talk about spicing up your life!