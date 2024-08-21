Victoria Beckham Is Getting a Netflix Docuseries of Her Own

If you were craving more of Victoria Beckham in her husband’s popular 2023 Netflix series, Beckham—just itching for the return of those full lips and the clever quips that pour out of them, you’re in for a treat. The artist formerly known as Posh Spice will now be getting her own docuseries treatment. According to Variety, the still-unnamed show will tell the story of Mrs. Beckham, her journey with the Spice Girls, and her transformation from pop star to designer du jour.

“Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire—and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all,” the show’s logline reads.

It seems that Victoria’s show will look a lot like Beckham, as it will also be produced by David Beckham’s production company, Studio 99. Appearances from her friends, family, and colleagues have all been promised throughout the series. And while nothing has been said of her cheeky one-liners, it can be assumed they will come in troves as well whenever the show airs on the streaming platform.

Victoria and David Beckham at the MTV Movie Awards in 2003. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While many devoured David’s Beckham upon its release last October, Victoria, without a doubt, garnered a lot of added attention from her appearances in the program. A specific interaction between the married couple went particularly viral. In the clip, Victoria claims she grew up in a working-class household, causing her husband to poke his head into the interview in order to combat her claim. “Be honest,” he says, asking her to reveal the car in which her father drove her to school. After much cajoling, Victoria admits, “In the ’80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce.” Content with his work, David then disappears back behind the door. Victoria’s complete apathy toward the sport that made her husband famous, as well as her many outlandish fashion choices during the period of the couple’s rising stardom was also a welcome reminder of just what a pop cultural force she was at the height of the couple’s fame and still is today. It was only natural to give Posh her own show.

But this will not be Victoria’s first time dipping into the “unscripted” space. In 2007, NBC aired an hour-long special titled, Victoria Beckham: Coming to America, following the former pop star’s move to Los Angeles as a result of David’s transfer to the MLS team, the LA Galaxy. In the show, Victoria’s dry humor is on display as we see her meet infamous celebrity blogger Perez Hilton and brave the DMV for a license. “Do you want me to write it to anyone?” she asks when the DMV employee requests her signature on a document, not her autograph. The show, which was reportedly a test pilot that never resulted in a full series, definitely portrayed Victoria very much in her “Posh” character. Seventeen years later, Victoria has shed that persona, but still maintains the same sense of humor. So you can be sure the upcoming docuseries will be a showcase of both her clever British wit as well as her serious approach to business.