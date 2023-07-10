The Beckhams, rather unsurprisingly, know how to celebrate in style. Over the weekend, matriarch Victoria shared snaps of her daughter Harper’s 12th birthday celebration. And fittingly, the occasion was themed after something the family does oh-so well: fashion. More specifically, Prada.

Harper celebrated her birthday (or at least part of it) at the Prada Caffè located at the iconic London department store Harrods. The caffè features nearly all mint green interiors and is inspired by the brand’s original location in Milan, Italy. Presumably, the Italian label is one of the birthday girl’s favorite brands—she was pictured holding a small Prada gift bag in the post.

For the occasion, the youngest Beckham child was joined by her parents as well as two of her three brothers—Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18. “Harper Seven is 12!! (almost) Prada party for Harper Seven. CHIC!!,” she captioned the post.

Of course, the birthday girl showed a bit of style know-how herself. She wore a lilac lace-detailed slip dress that she paired with a glittering satin mini bag from, you guessed it, Prada. She rounded out the look with chunky sneakers and white Nike socks.

VB, as always, was a walking advertisement for her namesake label—posing with her daughter in a sleek black dress and brown belt from her brand. The boys looked pretty dapper, too, in varying shades of red, yellow, and black.

After the celebration, David dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to his daughter. “Happy Birthday my pretty lady,” the 28-year-old said. “Keep being beautiful inside and out, you are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for. Daddy loves you.”

Though Brooklyn couldn’t make the celebration, he sent his well wishes via Instagram story. His wife and Harper’s sister-in-law Nicola Peltz wished her birthday as well, posting photos of the matching tattoo she shares with the 12-year-old.

Harper’s 12th birthday was the second special occasion that she Beckhams celebrated within the past week. On Friday, Victoria and David rang in 24 years of marriage with a couples throwback snap for the ages.

“On this day 4.7.99,” David said on Instagram. “24 years and counting. To the best wife, mummy & drinking partner (most of the time). Happy Anniversary love u so much.”