On September 29, the first night of Paris Fashion Week, W Magazine’s Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Cartier hosted an intimate dinner with the brand’s newest ambassador, Jacob Elordi. For one night only, the city’s famed Brasserie Lipp transformed into Brasserie LOVE, in celebration of Cartier’s new LOVE Unlimited Collection, the latest evolution of the house’s iconic design. Elordi stars in a special Cartier collaboration with Sofia Coppola, with whom he previously worked on the film Priscilla.

French artist and producer Romain Seo curated a playlist that set the mood for the night, while Elordi and Luca Guadagnino were among the first to arrive. They circled up with Moonves and the room soon filled: Charli xcx, fresh from Saint Laurent’s spring 2026 show (and her wedding in Sicily), was in high spirits, hanging with models Alex Consani and Lulu Tenney. W’s Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg held court with One Battle After Another stars Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor, congratulating them on the film’s box office success. There were several mentions of Team Conrad upon The Summer I Turned Pretty star Chris Briney making an entrance. And Tucker Pillsbury, a.k.a. Role Model, charmed everyone in the room, inspiring jokes all night about who might become his next Sally.

Fashion’s top photographers were all there: Juergen Teller with Dovile Teller, Craig McDean, Carlijn Jacobs, Karim Sadli, and Oliver Hadlee Pearch. Actor Virginie Efira took a moment to chat with Sadli and W’s Creative Directors at Large, Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai—as did model Grace Hartzel. By the bar, Moonves, in a Conner Ives coat laughed with Charli, while Elordi and Guadagnino slipped into a deep conversation.

Outside, luxe Cartier ashtrays, W matchbooks, and cigarettes were on hand for smoke breaks, while inside, martinis and Saint-Germain Spritzes kept the night buzzing. The crowd lingered until 2 a.m., when the lights finally flicked on and Brasserie LOVE closed its doors. As guests spilled out, Cartier’s famous uniformed bellboys handed out gift bags with W’s September issue and a special broadsheet of Coppola and Elordi’s latest creative collaboration—keepsakes from a night of LOVE to remember.

Here, a look inside the starry evening.

Photo by Myles Hendrik Jacob Elordi and Charli xcx

Photo by Myles Hendrik Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti

Photo by Myles Hendrik Jacob Elordi

Photo by Myles Hendrik Lulu Tenney and Alex Consani

Photo by Myles Hendrik W Editor in Chief, Sara Moonves and Charli xcx

Photo by Myles Hendrik Chase Infiniti

Photo by Myles Hendrik Teyana Taylor

Photo by Myles Hendrik Chris Briney

Photo by Myles Hendrik Lulu Tenney, Alex Consani and Charli xcx

Photo by Myles Hendrik Jacob Elordi

Photo by Myles Hendrik Luca Guadagnino and Charli xcx

Photo by Myles Hendrik Role Model

Photo by Myles Hendrik Jacob Elordi and Virginie Efira

Photo by Myles Hendrik Teyana Taylor

Photo by Myles Hendrik Dree Hemingway

Photo by Myles Hendrik Tish Weinstock and Alex Consani

Photo by Myles Hendrik Juergen Teller

Photo by Myles Hendrik Jacob Elordi and Luca Guadagnino

Photo by Myles Hendrik Chris Briney and Liana Engel

Photo by Myles Hendrik W Editor at Large, Lynn Hirschberg

Photo by Myles Hendrik Sara Moonves and Luca Guadagnino

Photo by Myles Hendrik Carlijn Jacobs and Imruh Asha

Photo by Myles Hendrik Lucia Pica

Photo by Myles Hendrik Derek Blasberg, Sara Moonves and Jacob Elordi

Photo by Myles Hendrik Mel Ottenberg and David Haskell

Photo by Myles Hendrik Chase Infiniti

Photo by Myles Hendrik Chris Briney

Photo by Myles Hendrik Charli xcx, Tish Weinstock and Alex Consani

Photo by Myles Hendrik W Creative Directors at Large Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai with Lulu Tenney

Photo by Myles Hendrik Role Model

Photo by Myles Hendrik W Editor at Large, Lynn Hirschberg and Role Model

Photo by Myles Hendrik Alana Champion

Photo by Myles Hendrik Juergen Teller, Sara Moonves and Dovile Teller

Photo by Myles Hendrik Jacob Elordi, Luca Guadagnino and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik Jacob Elordi and Juergen Teller

Photo by Myles Hendrik Sara Moonves and Chase Infiniti

Photo by Myles Hendrik Dree Hemingway and Tish Weinstock

Photo by Myles Hendrik Alex Consani, Derek Blasberg and Lulu Tenney

Photo by Myles Hendrik Chris Briney and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Photo by Myles Hendrik