On September 29, the first night of Paris Fashion Week, W Magazine’s Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Cartier hosted an intimate dinner with the brand’s newest ambassador, Jacob Elordi. For one night only, the city’s famed Brasserie Lipp transformed into Brasserie LOVE, in celebration of Cartier’s new LOVE Unlimited Collection, the latest evolution of the house’s iconic design. Elordi stars in a special Cartier collaboration with Sofia Coppola, with whom he previously worked on the film Priscilla.
French artist and producer Romain Seo curated a playlist that set the mood for the night, while Elordi and Luca Guadagnino were among the first to arrive. They circled up with Moonves and the room soon filled: Charli xcx, fresh from Saint Laurent’s spring 2026 show (and her wedding in Sicily), was in high spirits, hanging with models Alex Consani and Lulu Tenney. W’s Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg held court with One Battle After Another stars Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor, congratulating them on the film’s box office success. There were several mentions of Team Conrad upon The Summer I Turned Pretty star Chris Briney making an entrance. And Tucker Pillsbury, a.k.a. Role Model, charmed everyone in the room, inspiring jokes all night about who might become his next Sally.
Fashion’s top photographers were all there: Juergen Teller with Dovile Teller, Craig McDean, Carlijn Jacobs, Karim Sadli, and Oliver Hadlee Pearch. Actor Virginie Efira took a moment to chat with Sadli and W’s Creative Directors at Large, Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai—as did model Grace Hartzel. By the bar, Moonves, in a Conner Ives coat laughed with Charli, while Elordi and Guadagnino slipped into a deep conversation.
Outside, luxe Cartier ashtrays, W matchbooks, and cigarettes were on hand for smoke breaks, while inside, martinis and Saint-Germain Spritzes kept the night buzzing. The crowd lingered until 2 a.m., when the lights finally flicked on and Brasserie LOVE closed its doors. As guests spilled out, Cartier’s famous uniformed bellboys handed out gift bags with W’s September issue and a special broadsheet of Coppola and Elordi’s latest creative collaboration—keepsakes from a night of LOVE to remember.
Here, a look inside the starry evening.
Jacob Elordi and Charli xcx
Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti
Jacob Elordi
Lulu Tenney and Alex Consani
W Editor in Chief, Sara Moonves and Charli xcx
Chase Infiniti
Teyana Taylor
Chris Briney
Lulu Tenney, Alex Consani and Charli xcx
Jacob Elordi
Luca Guadagnino and Charli xcx
Role Model
Jacob Elordi and Virginie Efira
Teyana Taylor
Dree Hemingway
Tish Weinstock and Alex Consani
Juergen Teller
Jacob Elordi and Luca Guadagnino
Chris Briney and Liana Engel
W Editor at Large, Lynn Hirschberg
Sara Moonves and Luca Guadagnino
Carlijn Jacobs and Imruh Asha
Lucia Pica
Derek Blasberg, Sara Moonves and Jacob Elordi
Mel Ottenberg and David Haskell
Chase Infiniti
Chris Briney
Charli xcx, Tish Weinstock and Alex Consani
W Creative Directors at Large Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai with Lulu Tenney
Role Model
W Editor at Large, Lynn Hirschberg and Role Model
Alana Champion
Juergen Teller, Sara Moonves and Dovile Teller
Jacob Elordi, Luca Guadagnino and Sara Moonves
Jacob Elordi and Juergen Teller
Sara Moonves and Chase Infiniti
Dree Hemingway and Tish Weinstock
Alex Consani, Derek Blasberg and Lulu Tenney
Chris Briney and Sara Moonves
This article was originally published on