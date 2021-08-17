Introducing W magazine’s second annual TV Portfolio.
Last year, we asked your favorite television stars to celebrate the medium that’s brought them joy, comfort, and relief during a particularly trying time in the industry. This year, we invited more of television’s best and brightest performers to do the same—and they certainly delivered. From old reruns of classic sitcoms like The Nanny, to docuseries about enigmatic cultural figures like Hemingway, to addictive reality TV shows like The Bachelorette, the series that occupied the screens of your favorite celebrities are not that different from the ones we turned to every week to immerse ourselves in new and exciting worlds.
For W’s 2021 Television Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay tribute to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. Most of the actors featured here are Emmy-nominated and could win big on television’s big night in September. Now the question is: What are you watching?