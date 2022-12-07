Margot Robbie & Scarlett Johansson To Lead Wes Anderson's Next Film

It’s a great time to be a Wes Anderson fan. Following the success of 2021’s Timothée Chalamet-starring The French Dispatch, the cult favorite American director has a couple of projects in the pipeline. Up first is Asteroid City, which is billed as a “a poetic meditation on the meaning of life as it tells the story of a fictional American desert town in and around 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country for scholarly competition, rest and recreation, comedy, drama, romance and more.”

In addition to directing the film, Anderson also wrote the script, which is based on an original story he and Roman Coppola came up with together (Anderson and Coppola also worked together on 2007’s The Darjeeling Limited, 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom, and 2018’s Isle of Dogs in addition to The French Dispatch).

The film also boasts an impressive cast, including many of Anderson’s regulars (Jason Schwartzman, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton) and a few newcomers (at least to the Anderson universe), including Margot Robbie.

Here’s everything we know about Anderson’s Asteroid City so far:

Who else is in the Asteroid City cast?

The full cast of Asteroid City includes (so far): Jason Schwartzman, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Stephen Park, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend, Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, and Hong Chau. Scarlett Johansson and Bryan Cranston, who voiced characters in Isle of Dogs, will also make appearances.

When is the Asteroid City release date?

Asteroid City will be released in theaters on June 16, 2023.

What else is Wes Anderson working on?

In addition to Asteroid City, Anderson is also working on The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar for Netflix, a Roald Dahl adaptation starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade.