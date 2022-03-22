The first trailer for the highly anticipated, Reese Witherspoon-produced adaption of the best selling novel Where the Crawdads Sing is officially here, and it brought a little unexpected gift for fans with it. On Tuesday, we got our first look at Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, The Marsh Girl, as well as a sneak peak of a new Taylor Swift song written exclusively for the movie.

Crawdads’ trailer opens up with clips from Kya’s upbringing, moments fans of Delia Owens’ book will be very familiar with—her mother leaving her at a young age, the rest of her family close behind, Kya left to fend for herself and grow up alone in a town that shuns her. We then meet Tate and Chase, the two love interests in the film, the latter of which becomes a victim of the murder mystery that drives the story.

Owens’ book, which came out in August 2018, was an instant hit, thanks in part to Witherspoon, who selected Crawdads for her bookclub in September 2018. Because of that, it wasn’t too shocking when it was announced Witherspoon would be championing the book once again, as her production company, Hello Sunshine, brought it to the silver screen.

What was a surprise, though, was the inclusion of Swift’s new song, “Carolina” in the trailer. The singer announced her involvement in the film’s soundtrack on Tuesday, not long after the trailer dropped. “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.” She continued, saying “I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

Where the Crawdads Sing will be released in theaters on July 15th. Watch the full trailer below: