Every Luxury Look From The White Lotus Season 3

The first episode wastes no time in introducing us to the season’s guests, starting with the Ratliffs, who hail from North Carolina. But I didn’t need to tell you that—their clothes make it very obvious. Despite likely just getting off a multihour flight, all members of the Ratliff gang look fresh and exceptionally preppy. First, there’s the matriarch, Victoria, clinging to her Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag like her life depends on it. A master of high-low dressing, Victoria pairs her purse with an olive-green Banana Republic tunic dress, blue Swaine London silk scarf, and a gold Rolex President watch.

Her husband, Timothy, meanwhile, is wearing a pretty nondescript finance bro uniform, though his Zegna sunglasses are worth noting (and were likely picked out by his wife), as is his matching Rolex.