Every Luxury Look From The White Lotus Season 3
From the Ratliff family’s Brooks Brothers digs to Jaclyn’s celebrity style.
The White Lotus is back, and this time, the wealthy guests of the luxury resort are taking on Thailand for a week of warmth, relaxation, and...murder? Per usual, not everything is as it seems when it comes to The White Lotus’s current clientele, and as the season unravels on Max, there is no doubt the characters will be just as mysterious. But mental, interpersonal, and financial deterioration aren’t the only guarantees—we’re also in store for a lot of great fashion, specifically covetable resort wear. From custom Jacquemus to off-the-runway Chanel, the White Lotus guests did not pack light. So, whether you’re shopping for an upcoming warm-weather getaway, or you just can’t stop drooling over Leslie Bibb’s bathing suit and sarong, you’ll be happy to know we’re breaking down all the fashion from The White Lotus season three.
Belinda is back, and she will hopefully get some much-needed rest during her week in Thailand (though, to be honest, that seems unlikely). The spa manager arrives to Ko Samui in a no-longer-available purple floral dress from Anthropologie and a pair of Oliver Peoples sunglasses.
The first episode wastes no time in introducing us to the season’s guests, starting with the Ratliffs, who hail from North Carolina. But I didn’t need to tell you that—their clothes make it very obvious. Despite likely just getting off a multihour flight, all members of the Ratliff gang look fresh and exceptionally preppy. First, there’s the matriarch, Victoria, clinging to her Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag like her life depends on it. A master of high-low dressing, Victoria pairs her purse with an olive-green Banana Republic tunic dress, blue Swaine London silk scarf, and a gold Rolex President watch.
Her husband, Timothy, meanwhile, is wearing a pretty nondescript finance bro uniform, though his Zegna sunglasses are worth noting (and were likely picked out by his wife), as is his matching Rolex.
Trailing behind the parents are the three Ratliff siblings: Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan. Tragic names and weird incestuous chemistry aside, their looks are similarly as cookie-cutter Southern as their parents’. The eldest, Saxon, arrives in a Southern Tide floral polo shirt worn with Brooks Brothers chino shorts. He accessorizes with some Gucci loafers and Oliver Peoples x Roger Federer sunglasses, worn on a Smathers & Branson strap. Considering Saxon’s clearly off-putting nature, we don’t blame Piper for tuning him out and listening to music in her cotton voile Ralph Lauren dress. Nor do we blame Lochlan for his early morning drink, which he enjoys in a blue Brooks Brothers short-sleeve button-down.
Next up is the odd couple, Rick and Chelsea, who likely have the most question marks around them following the first episode. Rick may look vacation-ready in his printed short-sleeve button down, but his attitude says otherwise. Chelsea, though—wearing a My Beachy Side cutout crocheted mini dress and LunaFlo London necklace—has enough energy and excitement for the both of them.
And finally, there are the Real Housewives of Thailand, who will likely provide some of the most covetable looks this season. The trio is off to a good start, arriving to the island in some colorful outfits that complement each other nicely. Bobbed Kate wears a striped Paul Smith dress, while actress Jaclyn opts for an Alémais floral mini-halter dress, accessorized with a white Valentino Moon bag, Hermès Nantucket watch, and Chanel heels. And despite being quickly painted as the unfortunate of the group, Laurie seems to be doing well enough to afford a Zimmerman sun dress and Loewe Squeeze bag.
And this season, it isn’t just the guests who are bringing the style inspiration. When we meet Mook in the beginning of the episode, she’s actually wearing a Tombolo short-sleeve button-up with matching cargo shorts—a great, stylish play on the hotel’s khaki uniform.
Sritala, the resort’s owner, meanwhile, makes an immediate impression upon her introduction when she asks the boat to cruise the bay since she’s not ready. The effect is only heightened by her $43,500 earrings, which sparkle in the Thai sun.
It’s time to hit the pool, and the girl gang uses the day of sun as another opportunity to pull out their best resortwear. Laurie, clearly a Zimmerman fan, pairs a golden one-piece from the brand with a Tara Matthews palm tree-printed kimono. Kate proves her fashion chops with a hot pink Valentino swimsuit and printed, fringe wrap skirt from the brand’s 2023 Escape collection. But the biggest fashion flex of the afternoon undoubtedly comes from Jaclyn, who throws on a Chanel 2006 printed dress as a pool coverup—casual. She wears the impressive pull with a rust-colored Eres swimsuit and some pearl-adorned Pacharee hoop earrings.
The women are joined (and harassed) at the pool by Saxon, who wears a white Che swimsuit.
Also forced to ward off Saxon’s advances is Chelsea, who still manages to relax a little while wearing a red, ruffled Tara Matthews bikini, a printed sarong, Jacquemus cheetah-print sunglasses, and J.W. Anderson orange popcorn tote.
Finally, nighttime falls upon The White Lotus, and Kate takes the opportunity to show off to her friends in a red, tiered Lanvin dress. The star of her outfit, though, is undoubtedly the David Webb Repoussé elephant cuff on her wrist. Jaclyn, unsurprisingly, places herself at the center of the table so as to better show off her ’70s vintage dress. Laurie, meanwhile, solidifies her role as the outcast in a Sue Wong jumpsuit she pairs with a floral Giambattista Valli bag, which catches her tears at the end of the night.
Sritala takes the opportunity to visit her favorite guest’s table, chatting with Jaclyn in a printed kaftan from Verandah.
The Ratliffs’s dinner ensembles once again prove you can take them out of North Carolina, but you absolutely cannot get them to wear anything other than Brooks Brothers. For her part, Victoria looks more ready for a cocktail party at her country club than a tropical dinner, in a floral dress with ruffled sleeves from Jim Thompson.
After smartly giving up on her boyfriend, Chelsea heads to the bar for a drink in her printed, cowl-neck dress by Mes Demoiselles Paris. She accessorizes the look with Jacquemus Les Creoles Chiquito earrings. There, she meets Chloe, who looks exceptionally chic in a custom black-and-white Jacquemus ensemble.