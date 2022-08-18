Season one of Yellowjackets ended with so many cliffhangers, it’s a good thing Showtime already confirmed the show’s second season ahead of its finale, or else there likely would have been riots. Luckily, we didn’t have to go there, because we will be returning to New Jersey very soon to hopefully answer all the questions that have been on our minds since the first season ended in January. Like round one, the second installment of the Showtime series will likely also be a slow burn, and our questions won’t be answered right away, but that doesn’t mean anticipation for season two isn’t building rapidly with every new update about the show that comes out of the network. So, to tide you over, and keep you updated on everything there is to know about the show, we’ve gathered all the information there is on Yellowjackets season two.

Are there new cast members for the second season of Yellowjackets?

Season one of the show introduced us to the young Yellowjackets, while also allowing us get to know the adult versions of a handful of the teammates. Now, season two promises to add some more present-day characters to the show. It was recently announced that Six Feet Under star, Lauren Ambrose, will be joining the cast as the adult version of Van, confirming that the character survived the team’s time in the woods (albeit with some pretty horrific facial scars from that wolf attack). In addition, Liv Hewson, who played a young Van in season one, has been upped to a series regular, which means we’re going to be seeing more of her this time around.

In addition to Van, we will also get to meet adult Lottie in season two, and see how twenty-five years after the crash affected the soccer player turned cult leader. Simone Kessell of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Our Flag Means Death will take on the role as the grown-up Lottie, meaning we will finally get the answer to the question that ended season one: “Who the fuck is Lottie Matthews?”

Which characters from season one of Yellowjackets are returning?

The new cast members will be joined by a whole lot of familiar faces, including Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, and Tawny Cypress as the modern-day Yellowjackets. Of course, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, and Jasmin Savoy Brown will return as their younger counterparts.

As of now, it’s unclear if Ella Purnell—whose character, Jackie, faced a cold and untimely death in the season one finale—will be returning with the second season. Though the character is dead, showrunner Jonathan Lisco isn’t counting her out, and Jackie could return in some capacity. “Just because she’s dead...that doesn’t mean that she can’t appear, right?” he told Variety. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Jackie’s journal included some cultural references from after the time of her death. Initially, it seemed like a blunder on the show’s part, but now Lisco is clarifying that it could play into the character’s possible return. “It’s not a mistake,” said of the journal detail. “We will find out.”

When will season two of Yellowjackets premiere?

We still have to wait a little longer for the return of Yellowjackets. The two other showrunners and co-creators of the series, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, revealed to The Wrap that season two of production will begin at the end of August, and the new season will likely premiere in early 2023. “I believe that we are going to finish shooting in about February and we’ll be airing sometime shortly after that,” Lyle said.