Yinka Ilori Brings the Power of Positive Affirmation to Bloomingdale’s

Yinka Ilori has forever found inspiration in flowers, sunsets, even reptiles, among other colorful sources from the natural world. By the artist’s hand, these motifs get flattened into two-dimensional graphics that always pop—but can’t reach their full immersive potential without total command of a space. A new collaboration with Bloomingdale’s in New York has given Ilori free rein over multiple environments across its department store, from its outside facade and window displays to indoor walls, floors, and other fixtures within the shop floor and its concept space, The Carousel. Although he has previously realized all-encompassing interiors and installations, this project is unprecedented for his studio in its massive scale across a preexisting structure. In this way, it’s also a culmination of a lifelong fascination. “I loved being immersed in flowers and the botanical gardens from as young as I can remember,” he says, invoking Alice in Wonderland to characterize his awe. “I’ve always loved anything outdoors that allows me to be taken away to the destination.”

It figures that the London-based designer did much of his original ideating for the Bloomingdale’s commission during a long stroll through Central Park one hot, sunny day. “I was so in love with all the wildflowers in Central Park that I’d never really seen in London, and all the bird sounds. It reminded me of the power and importance of living in magic.” Ilori’s takeover, collectively titled “Cherish Your Magic,” features patterns of small red flowers on undulating green vines, sometimes incorporating hands as a “symbol of hope and affirmation,” he says. His signature bold, abstract geometric configurations unfurl across carpeting and spiral around freestanding sculptural columns and archways.

Born and raised in London, Ilori grew up in a Nigerian household where negative self-talk was banned. “They really believe if you say something bad to yourself, the likelihood of it happening is quite high,” he says. “We were encouraged at home to use positive affirmations in the hope that it will follow you and happen. So ‘Cherish Your Magic’ is a step from this idea of actually believing that you should have magic, and that it will blossom into fruition. Positivity, joy, you deserve it.”

Such slogans are sprinkled about Bloomingdale’s: “Just imagine,” reads one; “Play Brings Out The Joy,” declares another. (The latter is emblazoned over Ilori’s custom display for PlayStation, which showcases branded limited-edition apparel, accessories, and candy, as well as PlayStation products, all reimagined with the designer’s bright, graphic style.) Bloomingdale’s-brand items like cashmere knits, sketchbooks, and home decor also get the Ilori treatment, as do limited-editions of a Byredo travel kit, Augustinus Bader’s Rich Cream, and a Joya Studio candle.

Considering the multidimensional scope of “Cherish Your Magic,” Ilori has come a long way from the individual upcycled furniture pieces (he uses the term “reloved”) that catapulted him to fame in the 2010s. While he appeared to be at the helm of the trend to transform discarded materials into unique, highly sought-after items, he is quick to highlight that the practice is common in Nigeria and further credits forebears like Martino Gamper and a former tutor, Jane Atfield, who pioneered reusing plastic waste back in the 1990s.

Ilori’s versatility is undeniable given the ease with which he’s juggled a staggering number of commissions, brand collaborations, and his own initiatives, such as his recently launched homewares line, Yinka Ilori Objects. Next up is an unnamed apparel collab for which the designer has gone deep into bird research. (A new favorite species is the strikingly hued Eiye Aluko, which according to Nigerian lore is not to be touched or harmed at the risk of incurring bad luck for life.) He points out this flexibility is simply inherent to an unshakeable foundation. “What you’re getting from me is three things: You’re getting joy, community, and accessibility,” he says. “In terms of who I am as an artist and designer, the vision is clear.”