Welcome to the wild, weird, and wonderful world of Yorgos Lanthimos. The director of groundbreaking films like Poor Things and The Favourite has created a new book, i shall sing these songs beautifully. The tome, available now from MACK, features photos taken during the making of Lanthimos’s latest movie, Kinds of Kindness.

Born in Athens, the Killing of a Sacred Deer filmmaker grew up surrounded by ancient myths and sun-soaked landscapes—perfect training for his future as a creator of cinematic oddities. He dabbled in business school (thankfully, not for long) before switching gears to make commercials and music videos, where he developed his love for bold visuals and quirky narratives.

It’s no wonder Lanthimos is now known for his outlandish vision and deep dives into the corners of human connection. And i shall sing these songs beautifully captures his filmic vision in photograph form. Shot entirely on analogue film, Lanthimos’s unseen images are a journey through vibrant, modern-day New Orleans—lensed with a little movie magic. The pictures, in both color and black-and-white, are rich with the director’s signature mix of tension and beauty. Sprinkled throughout the book are poetic musings inspired by Sappho, the poet from the island of Lesbos—because Lanthimos couldn’t resist a nod to an ancient Greek legend.

What starts as a peek behind the curtain of his film transforms into a story all its own—a hauntingly fragmented tale of mystery and atmosphere. Whether you’re a longtime fan of his off-beat brilliance or new to the Lanthimos universe, this book is an invitation to get lost in his beautifully bizarre world. Who knows? You might even like it better than reality.

Below, a sneak peek at i shall sing these songs beautifully, published by MACK.

Yorgos Lanthimos, from i shall sing these songs beautifully (MACK, 2024). Courtesy of the artist and MACK

