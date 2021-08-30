Joe Goldberg and his voiceover are back for a third season of You. According to a teaser released today, the psychological thriller television series that captivated viewers with its suspenseful and grisly subject matter (and daytime soap opera drama) has an official return date. Starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, the next installment of the show will be released on Netflix October 15—and it picks up right where season two left Badgley as Joe and Pedretti, who plays his wife Love.

In the upcoming episodes, Joe and Love are married and raising their child in their new home located in Northern California. Joe is still trying to right the wrongs of his past by remaining faithful and peaceful with Love and the new baby, but he is wary of Love’s deadly unpredictability. Will he and Love make it through their volatile union, or is Joe hellbent on escaping the marriage?

In the clip, a pair of disembodied hands is making a cake, while Joe’s unmistakable voice rings out in narration: “A boy is not what we expected, and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without, uh, challenges,” he says. “Let’s just say I’m hoping you’ll do as I say and not as I do.” Meanwhile, imagery of knives and blood flood the screen, suggesting that Joe hasn’t achieved what he set out to do by moving to L.A., then the enclave of Madre Linda, and starting a family.

He writes “Welcome Baby Henry” in red icing on the top of the cake, revealing the child’s name at the very end of the teaser. “Choosing your name is the first of a lifetime of decisions I’ll make to give you the best life possible,” he says. “To protect you, to shape who you will become. Who are you going to be, Henry?”

His commentary could easily hint at a You spin-off starring teenage or adult Henry in the works. Such mystique certainly leaves room for such a franchise in the future. If Henry’s storyline draws as much attention and eyes as You seasons one and two did, Netflix would be wise to keep it going.