If you still think of Angelina Jolie’s children as, well, children, know that she’s fresh from sending her second one off to college. On Sunday, the Academy Award winner announced that her 17-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt has enrolled in Spelman, the storied HBCU based in Atlanta, Georgia that counts Alice Walker and Stacey Abrams among its alumni. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” she captioned an Instagram of Jolie-Pitt with five of her “Spelman sisters” as an announcement.

It’s not every day that you send your daughter off to college (and especially one so prestigious), hence why Jolie made sure to celebrate the milestone properly. A video taken at the same event as the Instagram shows Jolie doing the electric slide with alumni of Spelman and Morehouse, another esteemed HBCU.

Jolie adopted Jolie-Pitt from her home country of Ethiopia in 2005. She was in a relationship with Brad Pitt at the time, and later went on to describe adding Jolie-Pitt and Maddox, the first child she adopted, to their family as a bigger moment than getting married. And lest you think that Jolie-Pitt was admitted to Spelman based solely on her scion status, the teen has also been building up her résumé: She was a part of Jolie’s ultimately successful campaign to pass the Violence Against Women Act.

Jolie has quite a few years until her empty nesting days. She and Pitt also share Knox, 14; Shiloh, 16; and Maddox, 18. (The latter isn’t believed to have enrolled in college just yet.)