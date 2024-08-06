Following the steamy success of her tennis flick Challengers, Zendaya reportedly has another indie romance in the works. According to Deadline, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are in “early talks” to star in director Kristoffer Borgli’s upcoming film, The Drama. Plot specifics of the project have yet to be publicized, but reports suggest that it will follow “a romance that takes an unexpected turn before a couple’s big day.”

Borgli, best known for his 2023 Nicolas Cage-starring film Dream Scenario, will direct from a script he wrote. This will be Borgli’s second working with the beloved independent studio A24 and Ari Aster’s production company Square Peg Films. The Norwegian director collaborated with both parties on his previous film which earned Cage a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Actor category. His 2022 film Sick of Myself, a dark comedy set in Oslo, was a critical hit at that year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Per reports, The Drama gained “momentum” after Zendaya “showed a strong interest in starring.” Insiders explained that Pattinson expressed his interest following the Challengers actress doing so and that the project has become a “top priority” at A24.

The Drama would be Zendaya’s latest starring role in what has already been an action-packed year for the actress. She began 2024 with a bang, appearing opposite Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part Two which grossed over $711 million worldwide. She next appeared in Luca Guadagnino’s critically-acclaimed Challengers alongside Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. The actress is also set appear in the perpetually delayed third season of Euphoria, Spider-Man 4, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Messiah.

Pattinson, who recently welcomed his first child with Suki Waterhouse in March, will next star Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17. The film, which Bong described as a story of “a simple man who ultimately ends up saving the world,” marks the South Korean director’s fist project since his Oscar-winning smash hit Parasite. Mickey 17 experienced several production delays amid reports that Warner Bros and Bong had disagreements over the project’s “final cut.” The film also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, and Mark Ruffalo and will have a theatrical release in January 2025.

While The Drama isn’t expected to hit theaters any time soon, check back here for any updates regarding the A24 romance.