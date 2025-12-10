A24 wants audiences to save the date for Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s wedding—unless something goes terribly wrong first. That’s the premise of the studio’s new black comedy, The Drama, which stars the pair as a “happily engaged couple put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.”

Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli wrote and directed the film (following 2023’s Nicolas Cage-starring Dream Scenario, its her second project with A24 and Ari Aster’s production company Square Peg Films). The first teaser-trailer for The Drama, out today, has that signature Borgli-Aster unsettling humor. The trailer showcases Zendaya and Pattinson’s chemistry, though judging from the rest of the clip, their characters are struggling to fully connect, awkwardly posing for engagement photos. Watch the first trailer, below:

Paparazzi photos from The Drama’s Boston set have been leaking over the past few months, and as part of the film’s marketing, A24 placed a fake engagement announcement in The Boston Globe that gives a bit more context for the film. The announcement reveals that Zendaya plays Emma Harwood, a Louisiana native who graduated from Boston University in 2017 and currently works at Mission Books. Pattinson gets to keep his British accent, playing a Londoner who graduated from Eaton College in 2004 and got his PhD in Art History from Tufts, and serves as the Director of the Cambridge Art Museum (yes, the age gap conversations have already begun on social media).

Last spring, Pattinson told French publication Premiere that Zendaya helped him understand the Drama script. “We had a scene together that was driving me crazy,” he said. “I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis. I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene. I shared my doubts with her, I spoke for two hours, and after a while, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning. And there I was going crazy for three days.”

Courtesy of A24

Pattinson most recently starred in Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love with Jennifer Lawrence, while Zendaya has been at work shooting Dune: Part Three and Euphoria season three, both of which will be released next year. While The Drama marks the first time Zendaya and Pattinson have worked together, it won’t be the last: they’re also both in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey epic, which is slated for a July 17 release next summer.

In addition to Zendaya and Pattinson, the cast of The Drama includes Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, Michael Abbott Jr., Hailey Gates, and Sydney Lemmon. The Drama hits theaters on April 3, 2026.