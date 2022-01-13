Zendaya Pays Tribute to Ronnie Spector Whom She is Set to Portray in Upcoming Biopic

Zendaya took to Instagram on Thursday to share a tribute to Ronnie Spector, following the news of the singer’s death on Wednesday. The actress was able to get to know Spector over the past few years, partially because Zendaya is set to play her in an upcoming biopic.

“This news just breaks my heart,” Zendaya started her post, which featured a photo of Spector as well as a selfie of the two of them together back in December 2018. “To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life. There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through.”

Zendaya continued, saying, “Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace. There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast. I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share. You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same. I wish everyone got to experience you the way I did. We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie.” She ended her note with, “I hope to make you proud.”

It is possible Zendaya is just speaking generally, or she is talking about the singer’s biopic, which Zendaya was announced to be attached to in September 2020. A24 was set to produce the film with New Regency, but since the initial announcement, not much news has come out about the film, like when and if it will start production.

Spector, who was known as the lead singer of the Ronettes is remembered as bringing a bit of rock and roll to girl groups in the ‘60s. The Ronettes had many hits over the years, including “Be My Baby.” Spector passed on January 12th after “a brief battle with cancer,” according to a note from the family.