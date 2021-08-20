What Exactly Is Going on With Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum?

The idea that Zoë Kravitz would be dating Channing Tatum seemed so implausible back in January that when E! claimed to “exclusively” learn the rumor wasn’t true, the world immediately moved on. Eight months later, it’s back, and this time there’s photographic evidence from their afternoon together in the East Village on Wednesday to substantiate the theory.

That the pair would be hanging out does make a bit of sense. In June, Kravitz announced that she had cast Tatum as the star of Pussy Island, her upcoming directorial debut. “Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” Kravitz told Deadline of the surprising move. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.” Even Tatum didn’t expect to hear as much: “This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, wait, why are you thinking about me for this?,” said. “No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing.

At the time, they’d established enough of a bond for Kravitz to get “Chan,” who was dating the singer Jessie J up until last year, to stop wearing Crocs. (“I was trying to be a good friend,” she said in the same interview.) Evidently, the pair has grown even closer since: The bike ride they went for on Wednesday, captured by Page Six, involved a single bike. Sure, Kravitz needed to hold on to something while perched on the BMX bike’s pegs, but not necessarily to the extent that she clasped her arms around Tatum’s chest. The pair looked so comfortable that some corners of the internet are now convinced.

What has been confirmed about their relationship is what Pussy Island entails. It stars Tatum plays a philanthropist and tech mogul named Slater King, and a “young, clever Los Angeles cocktail waitress” named Frida (casting TBA) is determined to date him. She successfully gets close enough to join him and his inner circle on a private island for a hedonist getaway. The setting is apparently “epic,” but Frida increasingly starts to consider that something about the island might be “terrifying.”

Earlier this summer, Kravitz explained that the eye-catching title started out as “kind of a joke.” She stuck with it because, as she told Deadline, “it alludes to this time and place we claim to not be in anymore, in terms of sexual politics. People are evolving and changing but there is still a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths from past behavior.” That may sound heavy, but per Kravitz, the “genre thriller” is “a really playful film in a lot of ways,” with “comedy, drama and real heart.” There’s a long way to go before we get to see so for ourselves, and in the meantime, you can bet that the dating rumors will continue.