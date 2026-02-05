5 Things to See at Zona Maco 2026, Mexico City’s Biggest Art Fair

Every February, Mexico City becomes one of the busiest art destinations in the world. Galleries roll out their most ambitious exhibitions, museums open major shows, and collectors, curators, and artists descend on the city for a week that sets the tone for the year ahead. At the center of it all is Zona Maco, Latin America’s largest and most influential art fair.

Now in its 22nd edition, Zona Maco runs February 4–8, 2026, at Centro Citibanamex, bringing together more than 200 galleries from across Mexico, Latin America, the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Founded in 2002 by Zélika García, the fair has grown alongside Mexico City’s rise as a global art capital.

“Zona Maco has moved beyond being perceived solely as an art fair,” García tells W, “to being understood as the catalyst for a key moment in the cultural calendar.” Mexico City itself, she adds, now “functions as a cultural and market node, where local and international audiences converge and where the experience extends far beyond a single venue.”

Zona Maco is divided into several sections, including contemporary art, modern art, design, photography, antiques, and publications. This year’s most notable addition is FORMA, a new section dedicated to work that sits between art and design. Rather than treating furniture, objects, and sculptural works as separate categories, FORMA emphasizes material experimentation and functional forms, reflecting a broader shift toward cross-disciplinary practices.

Courtesy Zona Maco

To that end, this edition of the fair isn’t united by a single theme, but rather “is articulated through a curatorial structure designed to reflect the breadth and complexity of today’s art ecosystem,” García says. “Each section has a clearly defined focus, yet all of them are connected by a shared logic: how different practices, temporalities, and models of collecting coexist.”

Major international galleries will be present alongside leading Mexican spaces, with names like Kurimanzutto, OMR, Proyectos Monclova, Labor Gallery, and Galería de Arte Mexicano anchoring the local scene. Meanwhile, galleries such as Continua, Pace, Lisson Gallery, and Lehmann Maupin signal the fair’s global pull. There’s also an online component for remote visitors, which serves “not as a substitute, but a natural extension,” García says, broadening the fair’s reach and allowing for closer engagement with the artworks.

For García, the fair’s meaning ultimately emerges in quieter ways. “I’m always interested in moments of encounter,” she says, “when a work finds its audience, or when an artistic practice becomes activated within a new context.”

Below, five must-see booths to kick off your Zona Maco visit:

Global Perspectives at Mariane Ibrahim

Mariane Ibrahim returns to Zona Maco with curated highlights from its gallery, including its first presentation of paintings by 91-year-old Uruguayan painter José Gamarra and a corresponding solo exhibition by Carmen Neely, marking the artist’s first presentation in Latin America. The selection, including works by ruby onyinyechi amanze, Raphaël Barontini, Salah Elmur, Maïmouna Guerresi, Clotilde Jiménez, Leasho Johnson, Michi Meko, Ian Michael, Zohra Opoku, and Peter Uka, underscores the gallery’s commitment to diverse perspectives and narrative practices.

Installation view of Mariane Ibrahim Gallery booth at Zona Maco Courtesy Mariane Ibrahim.

Functional Design Icons at Carpenters Workshop

Carpenters Workshop—which fittingly first opened in a former carpenter’s workshop in London’s Chelsea in 2006, before expanding internationally—makes its debut at Zona Maco in the new FORMA section. The booth features artists including Maarten Baas, Nacho Carbonell, Wendell Castle, Vincenzo De Cotiis, Studio Job, Atelier Van Lieshout, Léa Mestres, and Joep and Jeroen Verhoeven, aka Verhoeven Twins. The range of works represents the blurred line between art and design, brought together by innovation and craftsmanship.

Léa Mestres, Jessy, 2022 Courtesy Carpenters Workshop Gallery

OMR Presents Contemporary Voices

One of Mexico City’s longest-running contemporary galleries, OMR has been a central force in Mexican art since the 1980s. Known for championing both local and international voices, its Zona Maco booth is a highlight for collectors looking for established artists with global resonance. This year, the gallery presents a selection of works in many forms of media—including tapestry, ceramic, photography, and stone—to question our relationship to the material world. Featured artists include Geles Cabrera, Pia Camil, Julian Charrière, Claudia Comte, Jose Dávila, Pablo Dávila, Marcel Dzama, Yann Gerstberger, Candida Höfer, Alicja Kwade, Artur Lescher, Jorge Méndez Blake, Ad Minoliti, Ana Montiel, Trevor Paglen, Gabriel Rico, Maruch Sántiz Gómez, Eduardo Sarabia, Sebastian Silva, and Troika.

Installation view of OMR at Zona Maco Courtesy OMR

A Cross-Generational Showcase at Sean Kelly

Sean Kelly Gallery brings its international perspective (and weight) back to Zona Maco with a broad roster including Marina Abramović, Anthony Akinbola, James Casebere, Julian Charrière, Jose Dávila, Ana González, Laurent Grasso, Harminder Judge, Mariko Mori, Hilda Palafox, Brian Rochefort, Frank Thiel, Janaina Tschäpe, Kehinde Wiley, and Wu Chi-Tsung. The showcase represents a broad range of practices, materials, and concerns, though a few themes—landscape, identity, history, and material—form a connecting thread.

Jose Dávila, Untitled (The Window), 2025 Courtesy Sean Kelly

Kylie Manning at Pace

International powerhouse Pace Gallery will present a solo booth of new paintings by New York-based artist Kylie Manning at Zona Maco. The works, composed of organic materials such as volcanic ash, cinnabar, and malachite, reference Manning’s childhood spent between Alaska and Mexico. Each piece explore her obsession with and memories of the stark, strikingly beautiful geographies of both landscapes.