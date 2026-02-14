For His 7 For All Mankind Debut, Nicola Brognano Revisits the Mid-2000s It Girl

The early aughts are still firmly in the pop-culture consciousness, so there couldn’t have been a better moment for 7 For All Mankind to make its splashy comeback. With a new creative director at the helm—Italian designer Nicola Brognano, of Blumarine and Giambattista Valli—the once-cult classic label returned with its first New York Fashion Week show on February 13.

While many may have placed their bets on a collection heavy-handed in the Y2K sensibility equated with Brognano’s past and 7FAM’s fame (the iconic “Sevens” squiggle design was once spotted on the behinds of everyone from Paris Hilton to Prince Harry and happens to be the focal point of a teaser video shared by the brand on IG), Brognano centered his first outing around denim, but with a slight twist.

“I created this new collection thinking about the same [7FAM] woman but she is more grown up,” Brognano said, pointing to his board of looks a few days before the show. “She’s more like 2006, 2007, 2008.” The designer riffed on an attitude: “She’s a rebel, she’s a rich girl. She can go out in the morning and come back the day after wearing the same outfit, with a Starbucks cup in her hand and a bracelet from the club the night before.”

That girl would likely be wearing something resembling the fifth look that hit the runway—a pair of studded skinny jeans with the original 7 For All Mankind squiggle motif across the back pockets. The unforgettable element of past collections isn’t going anywhere, but you can say goodbye to the low-rise, slouchy boyfriend denim that has claimed the top of the leader board for seasons, because the skinny was the only pant silhouette shown today.

Other highlights for the girl about town included looks 37 and 39—Brognano’s favorites—both of which were sketched with Kate Moss in mind. Picture any paparazzi shot of the supermodel strutting through the streets of NYC or London in the early 2000s and you’ll see what was on the runway. Skinny jeans were tucked into high leather boots and paired with tailored blazers bearing big brooches and scarves. The layering meant to mimic the ease that Moss, her model-off-duty comrades, and It girl Chloë Sevigny (the face of 7FAM, who sat front row) exuded when they stepped out for dinner, drinks and late nights at the club twenty years ago. And for the ladies who prefer dresses? Brognano had that covered too, with a slew of major minis—some in jersey with crystal embroidery and others in satin and leather, all worn with black tights and sky-high heels.

Brognano hopes to see real people wearing the collection, just like they did the 7FAM of decades past. If anything has changed in 2026, it’s the girl who shows up for work in the morning in the same clothes from the night before. While she’s still holding a Starbucks cup, it’s likely to be filled with matcha rather than coffee.

