28 Years Later co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer are pulling their silhouettes from 45 years ago. The actors, out in London earlier today, leaned into 1970s silhouettes with a distinctly 2025 finish as they posed for a photo call celebrating the upcoming Danny Boyle sequel. It was all about high-rise tailoring and old school polish.

Taylor-Johnson led the way in a sleek two-toned look, pairing a knit sweater with a matching leather jacket and gold necklaces. The real statement was at the waist: the actor’s flared trousers—cut long and lean with a slight pleat—evoked the spirit of ’70s rockstars, as did his stacked-heel boots and gold-trimmed belt.

Comer matched her co-star’s energy with a crisp dress shirt from Gucci. She paired it with slightly flared trousers that sat right at her natural waist, mirroring Taylor-Johnson’s proportions. A leather horse-bit belt, another Gucci signature, added a flash of hardware. On her feet, Comer opted for sleek black sandals, while oversized cat-eye sunglasses completed the look.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

. Both stars opted for restrained, sophisticated color palettes in the form of chocolate brown and jet black, which they wore with silver and gold accents. These weren’t the loud, printed costumes of the ’70s—they tackled that era’s most defining features through silhouette, proportion, and texture rather than color or pattern. Clean lines, flared trousers, and high waists did the heavy lifting.

Together, the Taylor-Johnson and Comer looked like they’d stepped out of a time machine from the mid-’70s—only sleeker, sharper, and colored for a decade defined by “Quiet Luxury.”