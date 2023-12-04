FASHION

See Every Look From the Academy Museum Gala 2023 Red Carpet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Natalie Portman attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at...
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hollywood is so back. The third annual Academy Museum Gala kicked off in Los Angeles tonight with the biggest stars gathering at the Renzo Piano-designed institution in their black-tie finest. The event, which has been dubbed the Met Gala of the West, serves as a celebration of cinematic achievement and a fundraiser for the museum’s educational initiatives and public programming.

Among the night’s honorees are Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Sofia Coppola, and Oprah Winfrey. Already a 3-time Oscar winner, Streep is set to receive the Icon Award, given to those who have made a significant global impact with their career. Jordan, meanwhile will take home the Vantage Award which honors an artist or scholar challenging dominant narratives in cinema. Coppola will receive the Visionary Award for her innovations in cinema, and Winfrey rounds out the group with the Pillar Award for her leadership, as well as her support of the museum.

While film is very much at the heart of the annual star-studded evening, fashion is still a major focus. That’s owed to the fact that much like the Met Ball, the Academy Museum Gala draws some of the world’s top fashion houses which host their A-list friends and brand ambassadors at their designated tables. Coppola, a longtime Chanel collaborator arrived in an all-black look from the maison. Meanwhile, Barbie’s Greta Gerwig, Dua Lipa, and America Ferrera all put their spins on Chanel ensembles. Additional attendees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Michelle Williams, Hailey Bieber, and Zoë and Lenny Kravitz and many more.

Here, see every look as soon as it hits the red carpet.

Dua Lipa
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Selena Gomez
Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

In Valentino.

Kendall Jenner
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Fendi couture.

Hailey Bieber
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ke Huy Quan
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Barry Keoghan
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Salma Hayek
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jared Leto
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Keke Palmer
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Monique Lhuillier.

Gemma Chan
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Zoë Kravitz
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Hari Nef
Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage

In Mugler.

Lupita Nyong'o
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Meryl Streep
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Angela Bassett
Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Leonardo DiCaprio
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lily Gladstone
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rashida Jones
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture.

Amber Valetta
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Alaïa.

LaKeith Stanfield
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Greta Lee
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kaia Gerber
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Celine.

Julia Garner
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In 3.1 Phillip Lim.

Cara Delevingne
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Del Core.

Natasha Lyonne
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Lanvin.

Christina Ricci
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Fendi Haute Couture.

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Camila Morrone
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Rachel Sennott
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Oprah Winfrey
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Adrien Brody
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Ava DuVernay
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Rachel Zegler
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Christopher John Rogers.

Teo Yoo
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michelle Williams
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Margaret Qualley
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Stephanie Hsu
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Laura Harrier
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior couture.

Michaela J. Rodriguez
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Atelier Versace.

Sofia Coppola
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Taraji P. Henson
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sandra Oh
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anna Diop
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture.

Greta Gerwig
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Teyana Taylor
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Amber Valletta
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Julianne Moore
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Alicia Vikander
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Addison Rae
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Roberto Cavalli.

Grace Van Patten
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Donna Karan.

America Ferrera
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Tom Blyth
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Este Haim, Alana Haim and Danielle Haim of HAIM
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Fantasia Barrino
Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Zooey Deschanel
Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Shushutong.

Regina Hall
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Willem Dafoe
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Demi Moore
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Richard Quinn.

Eva Longoria
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham in Dior Men.

Zazie Beetz
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Taylour Paige
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Peter Sarsgaard
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jay Ellis
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Fendi.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures director and president Jacqueline Stewart
Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

In Elie Saab.

Adria Arjona
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Molly Gordon
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Kerry Condon
Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

In Donna Karan.

Lamorne Morris
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Danielle Brooks
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Niecy Nash-Betts
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Tony Ward Couture.

Elizabeth Banks
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer Connelly
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chloë Grace Moretz
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Colman Domingo
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Deepika Padukone
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anna Kendrick
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Awkwafina
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sarah Silverman
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bryce Dallas Howard
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nicholas Galitzine
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Fendi.

Henry Golding
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jurnee Smollett
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jesse Williams
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Eugenio Derbez
Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Camille Rowe-Pourcheresse
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Diana Silvers
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
J. J. Abrams
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Phoebe Tonkin
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Kim Gordon
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Celine.

Aziz Ansari
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Charles Melton
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Molly Shannon
Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Lauren Santo Domingo
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Rabanne.

Derek Blasberg
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images