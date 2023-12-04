Hollywood is so back. The third annual Academy Museum Gala kicked off in Los Angeles tonight with the biggest stars gathering at the Renzo Piano-designed institution in their black-tie finest. The event, which has been dubbed the Met Gala of the West, serves as a celebration of cinematic achievement and a fundraiser for the museum’s educational initiatives and public programming.
Among the night’s honorees are Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Sofia Coppola, and Oprah Winfrey. Already a 3-time Oscar winner, Streep is set to receive the Icon Award, given to those who have made a significant global impact with their career. Jordan, meanwhile will take home the Vantage Award which honors an artist or scholar challenging dominant narratives in cinema. Coppola will receive the Visionary Award for her innovations in cinema, and Winfrey rounds out the group with the Pillar Award for her leadership, as well as her support of the museum.
While film is very much at the heart of the annual star-studded evening, fashion is still a major focus. That’s owed to the fact that much like the Met Ball, the Academy Museum Gala draws some of the world’s top fashion houses which host their A-list friends and brand ambassadors at their designated tables. Coppola, a longtime Chanel collaborator arrived in an all-black look from the maison. Meanwhile, Barbie’s Greta Gerwig, Dua Lipa, and America Ferrera all put their spins on Chanel ensembles. Additional attendees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Michelle Williams, Hailey Bieber, and Zoë and Lenny Kravitz and many more.
Here, see every look as soon as it hits the red carpet.