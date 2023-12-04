Hollywood is so back. The third annual Academy Museum Gala kicked off in Los Angeles tonight with the biggest stars gathering at the Renzo Piano-designed institution in their black-tie finest. The event, which has been dubbed the Met Gala of the West, serves as a celebration of cinematic achievement and a fundraiser for the museum’s educational initiatives and public programming.

Among the night’s honorees are Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Sofia Coppola, and Oprah Winfrey. Already a 3-time Oscar winner, Streep is set to receive the Icon Award, given to those who have made a significant global impact with their career. Jordan, meanwhile will take home the Vantage Award which honors an artist or scholar challenging dominant narratives in cinema. Coppola will receive the Visionary Award for her innovations in cinema, and Winfrey rounds out the group with the Pillar Award for her leadership, as well as her support of the museum.

While film is very much at the heart of the annual star-studded evening, fashion is still a major focus. That’s owed to the fact that much like the Met Ball, the Academy Museum Gala draws some of the world’s top fashion houses which host their A-list friends and brand ambassadors at their designated tables. Coppola, a longtime Chanel collaborator arrived in an all-black look from the maison. Meanwhile, Barbie’s Greta Gerwig, Dua Lipa, and America Ferrera all put their spins on Chanel ensembles. Additional attendees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Michelle Williams, Hailey Bieber, and Zoë and Lenny Kravitz and many more.

Here, see every look as soon as it hits the red carpet.

Dua Lipa Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Chanel.

Selena Gomez Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images In Valentino.

Kendall Jenner Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Fendi couture.

Hailey Bieber Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Barry Keoghan Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Salma Hayek Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jared Leto Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keke Palmer Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Monique Lhuillier.

Gemma Chan Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Zoë Kravitz Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Hari Nef Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage In Mugler.

Lupita Nyong'o Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Chanel.

Meryl Streep Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Angela Bassett Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images In Schiaparelli.

Leonardo DiCaprio Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rashida Jones Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture.

Amber Valetta Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Alaïa.

LaKeith Stanfield Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Greta Lee Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Loewe.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Celine.

Julia Garner Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In 3.1 Phillip Lim.

Cara Delevingne Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Del Core.

Natasha Lyonne Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Lanvin.

Christina Ricci Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Fendi Haute Couture.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camila Morrone Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Chanel.

Rachel Sennott Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Balenciaga.

Oprah Winfrey Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Adrien Brody Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Ava DuVernay Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Rachel Zegler Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Christopher John Rogers.

Teo Yoo Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Williams Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Margaret Qualley Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Chanel.

Stephanie Hsu Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laura Harrier Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Natalie Portman Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior couture.

Michaela J. Rodriguez Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Atelier Versace.

Sofia Coppola Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Chanel.

Taraji P. Henson Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sandra Oh Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Anna Diop Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture.

Greta Gerwig Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amber Valletta Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julianne Moore Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alicia Vikander Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Addison Rae Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Roberto Cavalli.

Grace Van Patten Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Donna Karan.

America Ferrera Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Chanel.

Tom Blyth Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Este Haim, Alana Haim and Danielle Haim of HAIM Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fantasia Barrino Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Zooey Deschanel Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Shushutong.

Regina Hall Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Willem Dafoe Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Demi Moore Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Richard Quinn.

Eva Longoria Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham in Dior Men.

Zazie Beetz Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylour Paige Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Peter Sarsgaard Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jay Ellis Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Fendi.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures director and president Jacqueline Stewart Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images In Elie Saab.

Adria Arjona Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Molly Gordon Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Valentino.

Kerry Condon Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images In Donna Karan.

Lamorne Morris Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Danielle Brooks Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Niecy Nash-Betts Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Tony Ward Couture.

Elizabeth Banks Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chloë Grace Moretz Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Colman Domingo Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Anna Kendrick Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Awkwafina Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Silverman Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicholas Galitzine Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Fendi.

Henry Golding Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jurnee Smollett Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jesse Williams Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Eugenio Derbez Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Camille Rowe-Pourcheresse Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Diana Silvers Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

J. J. Abrams Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Phoebe Tonkin Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kim Gordon Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Celine.

Aziz Ansari Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Charles Melton Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Molly Shannon Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Lauren Santo Domingo Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Rabanne.